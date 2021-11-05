Vogue (UK), the UK’s largest British designer and manufacturer of premium radiators and heating products is delighted to introduce a new EE005 Remote Control Element, for use across its range of electric and dual fuel towel warmers to make each model in the collection 100% Eco Design compliant.

The new EE005 control element has been designed so homeowners can enjoy the full benefits of remote temperature control while ensuring the utmost energy efficiency is being achieved in their bathroom. Featuring NTC (Negative Temperature Coefficient) technology and a built-in window/door recognition that effortlessly monitors fluctuations in air temperature so that heat output is adjusted according to the environment.

For example, if the bathroom is between 18°C to 32°C in room temperature, you can remotely control the surface temperature of your Vogue towel warmer from 30°C to 70°C for optimum functionality. Steve Birch, Sales Director at Vogue (UK), says, “As energy prices rise, so too does market demand for heating solutions that can give the homeowner all the advantages of warmth and style, whilst being kind to the pocket and environment.”

“A towel warmer is an essential component in the modern bathroom, cutting down on extra laundry whilst adding luxury and style, so we are very pleased to offer the new EE005 remote control element as an option for all of our electric and dual-fuel towel warmers with elements of 300, 600 and 900 watts. This element can also be retro-fitted to existing electric or dual fuel multi-rail towel warmers meaning everyone can benefit from our 7 day programmable element with remote temperature control whenever they wish” adds Steve.

Comfort and convenience are vital in the bathroom so the new EE005 gives homeowners the freedom to set their heating at one fixed temperature regardless of seasonal changes or sudden cold snaps. In fact, it includes automatic frost protection for added peace of mind as well as eco, 2 and 4 boost functions, safety lock features and manual override for the ultimate in flexibility.

As market-leaders in heating design and manufacturing, the EE005 has passed industry tests with flying colours, as well as meeting the high quality standards set by Vogue (UK). Supplied with a dedicated push-button remote control device, the EE005 is IPX4-rated so that it is resistant to water splashes from any direction and suitable for bathroom zones 1 & 2.