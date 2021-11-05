Walthamstow Juniper House Celebrated with Topping out

Work on 91 new homes for local people has reached a significant milestone in October with a topping-out ceremony on-site in Walthamstow, East London. Simon Trice, Managing Director at Hill Group, welcomed Councillor Simon Miller, Portfolio Lead Member for Economic Growth and Housing Development for Waltham Forest Council, to take part in a ceremony to mark the completion of works at the highest point of the new development at Juniper House, in the heart of Walthamstow Town Centre.

The new development includes high specification, mixed affordable and private sale homes developed by Hill Group in partnership with Waltham Forest Council. The redevelopment of Juniper House consists of a 52 place pre-school nursery for children of the residents and the local community, with its own play area, a new flexible commercial space and a pocket park.

“Having been involved in the regeneration of Juniper House from the start, it feels good to have reached this symbolic topping out point. It is extremely satisfying to be providing a whole range of affordable and family homes for local people as well as a nursery school, commercial space and a pocket park, giving a real boost to the area,” said Cllr Miller, who took part in the ceremony.

Juniper House previously housed the Council’s Children and Families Services and was the first of the Council’s older sites to close. However, with a £2.48m grant from the Greater London Authority’s (GLA) Building Council Homes for London Programme, the site has ensured that 50% of the new homes are affordable.

“We are delighted with the progress on the regeneration of Juniper House and to be topping out this phase today, which will bring much needed affordable and private family housing to the area. Working with our partners Waltham Forest Council, we will deliver a new sustainable neighbourhood with excellent homes and amenities for the benefit of the local community,” added Simon Trice, Managing Director of Hill Group.

