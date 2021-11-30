WernerCo urges tower safety following UK restrictions lifting

WernerCo, the leading access equipment specialist which manufactures BoSS® towers, is urging workers and employees to carry out PASMA training to ensure the safety of professionals working on-site as restrictions are lifted across the UK.

Falls from height remain one of the biggest causes of workplace accidents, with the construction sector accounting for a significant proportion of these, so ongoing training is essential to ensure safe work at height practice when using towers.

Sophie Ellam, Product Manager for WernerCo, comments: “With lockdown and a reduction in construction output over the past year some workers and employees may not realise their PASMA cards may have expired. Also, with output increasing, more companies will be looking to take on employees, some of whom may not have had the appropriate training.

“PASMA training remains safe to do so with the current restrictions in place and there is a range of courses to ensure employees are fully qualified and up to date with the latest guidance.”

The PASMA accredited Towers for Users course is designed for those who are responsible for specifying, assembling, dismantling, using, altering, moving and inspecting access towers. The course runs for one day and provides both theoretical and practical training on tower legislation; PASMA codes of practice; hazards associated with using mobile access towers; and what should be avoided.

PASMA training has continued despite even the toughest social distancing restrictions this year, with accredited training centres and instructors keeping courses COVID-secure for everyone who needed them, especially in sectors like construction, national infrastructure and maintenance.

WernerCo is an approved PASMA training centre and offers industry standard training programs on the safe use of mobile access towers and low-level access equipment. For more information visit: https://www.bossaccesstowers.com/services/training