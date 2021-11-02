WEST MIDS BUILT ENVIRONMENT SECTOR SET TO UNITE AND DISCUSS THE OPPORTUNITY FOR NET ZERO

HOT on the heels of the COP26 summit, national construction company Willmott Dixon is partnering with Building Brum to host “Net Zero Carbon: What’s Stopping Us?” on 16 November at The Grand Hotel, Birmingham.

Britain’s ‘second city’ will welcome built environment sector leaders from across the country, as they outline the region’s low carbon ambitions and debate its strategy in a live panel and Q&A session.

Julia Barrett is Willmott Dixon’s chief sustainability officer and director of the Aldersgate Group, a business, politics and civil society leadership alliance that drives action for a sustainable economy. Julia will draw on the progress made at the COP26 summit, which runs until 12 November, during the panel debate.

Providing unique insight and valuable experience, the guest panelists include Deborah Cadman OBE, chief executive of Birmingham City Council, Belinda Morgan, partner at Cundall, Tim Carey, chief product director at Collida, and Chris Clarke, director of performance and improvement at Scape.

Nick Gibb, the deputy managing director of Willmott Dixon, who will be opening the event, said it will be a pleasure to be working alongside Building Brum, the city’s largest industry networking platform:

“We are looking forward to hosting this event, which will make clear the region’s incredible efforts to support the Government’s ambition for net zero carbon by 2050.

“The built environment sector plays a huge part in the country’s ability to reach this target, and the public and private sector must come together to make the changes we need to see. This event provides a valuable opportunity for growth – addressing topics such as technology, innovation, strategy, practical implications and changing mindsets.”

The event will ask panelists to consider the challenges we face in meeting the ambitious targets as well as discuss the role their respective organisations are playing in delivering change.

Conor Nolan, programme director of Building Brum, added: “Building Brum is committed to providing educational events and unique networking opportunities that connect industry specialists – sharing commercial approaches, learnings, challenges and solutions.

“The event will deliver a strong environmental message. Birmingham is committed to playing its part in the national zero carbon agenda and welcomes fresh ideas and perspectives to accelerate change.”

The event will take place in The Grand Hotel Ballroom between 5.30pm and 9pm. If you would like further details ahead of the event, please contact Conor Nolan – conor@curzon-consultants.co.uk or Louise Roden – louise.roden@willmottdixon.co.uk