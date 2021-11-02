Where are the most profitable new-build markets?

The latest research from Warwick Estates reveals where Britain’s most profitable new-build markets are and, therefore, where developers are best focussing their attention.
Warwick Estates looked at the average cost of constructing a new-build home per square foot across seven major British cities, including the cost of materials, labour, first and second fix costs, a contractor’s margin of 2.5% and preliminary costs of 15%.
Warwick Estates then looked at the total cost of constructing a new home based on the average size in each city comparing it to the market value of a new-build in the current market.
The research shows that on average across these major cities, it costs £139,238 to build a new home, while the average market value is currently £320,515. This is a positive difference of 130%, for developers.
The most profitable market for new-build homes analysed by Warwick Estates is Edinburgh. It costs an estimated £126,400 to construct a new-build home in the Scottish capital while the average sale price is £375,870 – a 197% profit margin for developers.
London ranks second, with an estimated construction cost of £181,700, while the average new-build home sells for £533,642. A 194% profit margin for developers.
The third most profitable new-build market was Bristol (137%), followed by Leeds (133%), Birmingham (107%), Newcastle (101%) and Manchester (85%).
Glasgow ranked bottom of the table, although, with an average construction cost of £139,238 and an average new-build value of £320,525, the city is still home to a 68% profit margin.
|Table shows most British cities that have the largest difference between average new-build construction costs and average new-build house price, listed from largest % difference to smalles
|Location
|Construction cost (sq ft)
|Property Size (sq ft)
|Construction cost
|New-build house price
|Profit margin (£)
|Profit margin (%)
|Edinburgh
|£160
|790
|£126,400
|£375,870
|£249,470
|197%
|London
|£230
|790
|£181,700
|£533,642
|£351,942
|194%
|Bristol
|£180
|790
|£142,200
|£337,062
|£194,862
|137%
|Leeds
|£160
|790
|£126,400
|£294,384
|£167,984
|133%
|Birmingham
|£170
|790
|£134,300
|£278,074
|£143,774
|107%
|Newcastle
|£170
|790
|£134,300
|£270,117
|£135,817
|101%
|Manchester
|£170
|790
|£134,300
|£248,997
|£114,697
|85%
|Glasgow
|£170
|790
|£134,300
|£225,973
|£91,673
|68%
|Average
|£176
|790
|£139,238
|£320,515
|£181,277
|130%
|Sources – Est. Construction Cost – Propertydata, Average new-build house price: UK HPI