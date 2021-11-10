Winvic Reaches Practical Completion of DSV’s Industrial Warehouse, Cross-dock and Office Facilities at Mercia Park

Winvic Construction Ltd, a leading main contractor that specialises in the design and delivery of multi-sector construction and civil engineering projects, has handed over a commemorative key to global transport and logistics company DSV, to celebrate the practical completion of a 522,000 sq ft industrial facility and offices. The scheme – designed, constructed and partially fitted out by Winvic during the pandemic – is located at the 238-acre Mercia Park in North West Leicestershire.

Delegates from DSV travelled from the company’s global headquarters in Denmark to see the fully realised facility, which comprises three buildings – totalling 522,000 sq ft – and contains 104 dock levellers:

A 358,000 sq ft steel-framed warehouse containing three mezzanine floors and two single-storey hub offices totalling 4,360 sq ft

A 112,000 sq ft cross-dock terminal that contains a 7,050 sq ft single-storey hub office

A 35,660 sq ft three-storey office building

The large stand-alone office building was designed and executed to meet DSV’s global standard and Winvic also fitted out the office spaces found within the warehouse buildings. Prominent design features to the main office include a glass lift, wood panelled walls in an oak finish and a feature staircase. The external works package included 381,700 sq ft yard space plus car parking for 406 vehicles, and the programme contained all drainage, retaining wall, and hard and soft landscaping works.

The project’s progress has been streamed throughout construction and the full timelapse video can be viewed here.

Winvic Construction Director, Rob Bull, said: “The DSV project bucks the industrial facility trend because it comprises separate buildings for the main warehouse, cross dock and offices, but there was no doubt that we could carefully sequence the construction and fit out works to build them all simultaneously and within ten months. Additionally, our team led by Project Manager David Gilbert knew that the aesthetics, material quality and execution had to meet DSV’s high global design standards and we’re as thrilled as DSV are about the exceptional finish achieved. Without such a talented team who works as one and always has an eye on the joint, end-goal we wouldn’t be able to deliver schemes of this nature so swiftly, expertly and in the challenges presented by the pandemic, so thank you to them.”

Brian Winther Almind, Executive Vice President, Group Property at DSV, added: “It has been a pleasure to work in partnership with Winvic over the past year on Mercia Park and the team’s skill and knowledge has driven the project to a successful completion, on time and to budget. It is an important site to DSV – as it will now become home to all three of our business units, DSV Roads, DSV Solutions and DSV Air and Sea – so we’re delighted that the high-quality design, construction and finish not only meets our global standards but that Winvic has once again exceeded expectations and delivered a true flagship campus for our business.”

Winvic started works for IM Properties (IMP) to undertake the civils and infrastructure works at Mercia Park in June 2020 and in March 2021, Winvic was appointed once again by the developer to construct the largest ever single occupier logistics park for tenant Jaguar Land Rover. Winvic will remain on site for another year and just last week announced – in partnership with IMP – the launch of the first ‘Future of Construction’ Training Centre, located on-site at Mercia Park.

Furthermore, the DSV project was selected as the first of two schemes where the Computer-Vision-SMART technology will be developed. The AI enabled cameras that were placed around the site have now been moved to the IMP Jaguar Land Rover site and development of the machine learning software will continue for another 12 months.

For more information on Winvic, the company’s latest project news and job vacancies please visit www.winvic.co.uk. Join Winvic on social media – visit Twitter @WinvicLtd – and LinkedIn.