Winvic Tops Out 23-Storey BTR Project in Cardiff’s Capital Quarter

IM Properties Development will be handed over for Grainger plc’s Operations in Summer 2022

Winvic Construction Ltd, a leading main contractor that specialises in the design and delivery of multi-sector construction and civil engineering projects, has celebrated the topping out of a 23-storey, 307-home build-to-rent (BTR) scheme in Cardiff with its client, IM Properties (IMP) and Grainger plc, the residential landlord that will own and operate the building.

The project – located in the heart of the city on Tyndall Street and close to Cardiff Central railway station within Cardiff’s Capital Quarter development – is being constructed on a compact site, with just 1500mm space between the façade and boundary. In addition to the 307 one-bed, two-bed and studio apartments, the scheme will also deliver a range of communal spaces for residents, including a double height rooftop sky-lounge and terrace, and comprise commercial units on the ground floor.

To date, Winvic has undertaken the groundworks, piling operations, completed the reinforced concrete frame and are progressing with the two-tone grey and white Glass Reinforced Concrete Cladding panels, including windows to the eighteenth floor. The complementary copper façade – one of the features which makes the building aesthetically unusual and striking – will be one of the final programme elements to be completed. The mechanical and electrical installation and fit out works are also well underway, with the benchmark rooms completed.

Winvic’s Director of Multi-room, Mark Jones, commented: “This RC frame project – as with any scheme being constructed on a very compact site – has presented a significant number of challenges for our team. But our years of experience combined with the drive and tenacity to succeed has illustrated anything can be achieved. Having worked with IM Properties and Grainger plc previously, we’re working in partnership to be a solution and goal focused team and we’re proud to have reached the topping out milestone in Cardiff’s Capital Quarter.”

Majella Lynch, IM Properties’ project director for the building, said: “We are delighted to have reached this major new milestone. It is such a complex scheme to deliver, we have all had to apply a lot of thought and ingenuity to get it to this point, which really shows the strength of our in-house project delivery team working in partnership with Winvic.”

Michael Keaveney, director of Land and Development at Grainger added: “It’s great to reach this milestone in our first Cardiff scheme. Upon completion this will be an excellent development, delivering professionally managed, high quality rental homes in a vibrant area of the city. We look forward to seeing the scheme progress and come to life in the coming months.”

Furthermore, last week the site team welcomed a Considerate Constructors Scheme assessor, and the project was awarded an ‘Excellent’ score. Progress of the scheme can be followed on Winvic Live.

