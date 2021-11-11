Work begins on 170 new homes at Swinden Technology Centre site in Rotherham

Construction has started on the transformational development of 170 new homes at the former Swinden Technology Centre in Rotherham.

Housing developer, Keepmoat Homes is delivering the regeneration scheme in partnership with Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council. The plans include the conversion of Lodge House, Swinden House, Sitwell House, and the former Stable Building into high quality apartments. Two – four-bedroom houses will also be delivered onto the site, and a proportion of the homes will be available for affordable housing with Auxesia Homes. The top 10 national homebuilder has also confirmed the development will preserve any mature trees at the site.

As part of their commitment to the local community, Keepmoat Homes has pledged to support local people and help generate opportunities in training and employment through the use of sub-contractors, work placements and educational visits to the site, which will be delivered throughout the lifetime of the project.

Daniel Crew, Regional Managing Director at Keepmoat Homes, said: “We are very excited to have started work on our Moorgate Boulevard development in Rotherham, in partnership with Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council and Auxesia Homes. We have a strong track record of delivering new houses across the country, particularly on brownfield land such as this and strive to ensure the heritage at the site is preserved.

“This development means more to us than just delivering quality homes to the area. Being our first site in Rotherham for over a decade, we’re driven to make a big impact to the local community and deliver real value to real people, whether that’s through training and career opportunities or supporting local community groups. We are confident that the development will benefit not only the area, but the lives of those who choose to live there.”

Keepmoat Homes completed the purchase of the site from Tata Steel in October 2021 for an undisclosed sum. Harris Lamb acted as agents on their behalf.

Work at the development is expected to take four years to complete, with the first homes becoming available to purchase late Summer 2022.