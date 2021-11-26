Work Reaches Final Stages at Brampton Development

The final few homes remain for sale at a new development in Brampton as work on site reaches the last stages. Bellway is building 150 homes at Brampton Gate, off Laws Crescent, where construction is due to be complete next year.

A total of 83 of the 90 properties for private sale have already been reserved at the Brampton development, with just seven now available, while the remaining 60 homes on the development are being provided as affordable housing available for local people through rent or shared ownership.

“With just seven properties remaining for sale at Brampton Gate, there are now only a few opportunities for homebuyers to purchase a new home here. We’ve now reached the final stages of construction and will be completing the last homes on site next year ready for their new owners to move into,” said Luke Southgate, Sales Director of Bellway Northern Home Counties.

“The development has now really taken shape and a new community is beginning to form among those who’ve already settled into their new properties. Our showhomes are still open so I would advise anyone who is interested in finding out more to book an appointment to view them and get a taste of what we have to offer.”

The final homes for sale include a mix of four and five-bedroom houses, with prices starting from £470,000. The properties still available to buy, include the five-bedroom Oakley and the four-bedroom Potton housetype, which was one of the showhomes at the development.