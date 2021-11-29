Located a stone’s throw from Neasden London Underground station, Brunswick House is a well-connected new development offers home hunters the chance to put down roots in a vibrant north London district. Situated in the center of the London Borough of Brent, which has been hailed as the Capital’s most diverse borough and is home to the iconic Wembley Stadium arch, this exciting area has plenty going on. A modern collection of one-, two- and three-bedroom modern apartments, available to purchase with Shared Ownership and launching this winter, purchasers can secure a brand-new home with a deposit of £6,781.25.

“We are excited to be launching Brunswick House this winter and delivering quality homes that will enhance the lives of the people who live in them as well as the local area. Homes used to be a place that we rushed out of first thing in the morning and then slumped back into at the end of the day, but lifestyles have changed dramatically and as a result so have buyers’ needs. These apartments have been created with this in mind. Private outside spaces and open plan living areas provide a balanced living environment whilst communal gardens provide an idyllic setting to unwind and relax or stretch the legs after a busy day of home working,” said Krete Luca, Sales Director at Latimer, part of the Clarion Housing Group.

Crafted with community at its heart, Brunswick House has been constructed around two landscaped courtyard gardens. Acting as a space for residents to come together or to meet with friends and family, these gardens feature benches and a variety of wildlife. Homes have been designed for modern lifestyles with open plan kitchen/dining/living spaces creating the heart of the home, direct access onto a spacious private balcony or terrace, sleek and stylish bathrooms and well-sized bedrooms.

Finished to a high specification, externally the use of glass and brick at Brunswick House creates an architecturally striking statement, whilst large windows flood the living spaces with light and further accentuate the space available to residents. Oak laminate flooring to the living spaces and plush carpets to the bedrooms provide a neutral canvas for any design scheme, allowing residents to paint or wallpaper their new home without the worry of clashing colour schemes. Kitchens have been well planned, with plenty of work surface space to prepare meals and integrated Electrolux and Zanussi appliances.

Locally, Gladstone Park and its tree-lined avenues, walled garden, duck pond, sport pitches, tennis courts, outside gym and children’s play areas is a five-minute cycle away. A variety of coffee shops, bakeries, hairdressers and restaurants can be found in Neasden Town Centre, just a 10-minute walk from home whilst Wembley Park and its array of amenities including BOXPARK, London Designer Outlet and Wembley Stadium is either a 15-minute cycle ride or 3-minute tube journey away.

Brunswick House is positioned just a short four-minute walk away from Neasden Underground Station and on the Jubilee Line, providing access to Bond Street (19 mins), Westminster (25 mins), Waterloo (27 mins), London Bridge (31 mins) and Canary Wharf (38 mins). The North Circular is a five-minute drive from home and conveniently links Neasden to Finchley Road, Hampstead and the rest of North London, whilst the M1, M40 and M4 are also easily accessible. For those who travel often for work, or recreationally, Heathrow airport is under 40 minutes away, whilst The Eurostar at St Pancras can be reached in less than half an hour via tube.