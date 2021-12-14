Abode Appoints Frank Cassidy as Project Engineer

Abode, award-winning designer and distributor of market leading kitchen taps, sinks, bathroom taps & showering solutions is delighted to welcome Frank Cassidy, newly appointed Project Engineer within its Design & Quality Department to support and manage a wide range of exciting projects and development opportunities currently ongoing, planned-in or new to both brand and business.

“I have always been resolved to improving and refining processes to create the best possible, quality products for the end user and so it was an easy decision for me to accept the offer to join Abode. The in-house product design and development team, which is based in Barnsley, South Yorkshire is renowned for its industry-wide commitment to delivering market leading products – year in, year out. I am therefore eager to make an impression and be at the forefront of brand development alongside some of the company’s best award-winning designers,” commented Frank Cassidy, newly appointed Project Engineer at Abode.

Frank’s new role will largely impact future growth as Abode enters a new phase of business evolution in 2022 with a series of product innovations and new commercial prospects to be unveiled next year. His previous role as Quality, Technical & Maintenance Manager for a leading kitchen manufacturer saw him responsible for tooling development and process improvements, which will be put to good use given the level of excellence and ingenuity on offer at Abode.

“We are thrilled to welcome Frank to the Adobe family and are keen to harness his extensive industry experience to focus on generating new market potential for our portfolio of products. With over 34 years’ experience and extensive technical knowledge, his addition will be a genuine advantage to us as we continue to develop the Abode brand over future years,” said Matthew Pitt, Managing Director at Abode.

“Frank is so tuned in to our company values and for us, tap and sink design is not just about problem solving, it’s a real skill. Our mission has always been to deliver the right mix of aspirational design, quality, performance and product evaluation and I am confident Frank will help strengthen our position market-wide,” added Paul Illingworth, Design Manager at Abode.