Barhale to carry out pre-construction works at high-profile Glasgow project

Barhale Scotland has been awarded a key contract by urban regeneration body Clyde Gateway Developments Limited to carry out remedial works to an unstable section of embankment alongside the River Clyde.

The civil engineering and infrastructure specialist will carry out a £2.8 million package of works adjacent to the River Clyde between Rutherglen Bridge and Dalmarnock Smart Bridge in the Shawfield area. This will help pave the way for the future development of office, industrial and residential space.

The programme will include ground investigation works; habitat and ecology mitigation works; the design and construction of soil mixed columns and soil mixed capping slabs; and the diversion and reinstatement of an existing outflow pipe and headwall. Works will be completed with the construction of a new geogrid reinforced earthworks slope and associated soft landscaping.

To facilitate the scheme, Barhale will design and install an extensive series of temporary works. They will enable the safe and controlled construction of the permanent works.

Clyde Gateway Developments Limited is the urban regeneration company set up to drive inward investment and improvement for the people and communities across the east end of Glasgow and South Lanarkshire. It is formed of a partnership between Glasgow City Council, South Lanarkshire Council and Scottish Enterprise.

Lee Hollywood, who leads Barhale’s Scottish operation, welcomed the award and underlined the importance of the Clyde Gateway programme.

“This is one of the largest urban regeneration projects being undertaken in the UK today,” he said. “Overall it is tackling an area of 840 hectares and it will bring long term benefits to the communities in Bridgeton, Dalmarnock and Rutherglen.

“We are very proud to have the opportunity to play our part and to be able to prepare the ground for the next phase at Shawfield.”

The construction programme is expected to complete in December 2022.