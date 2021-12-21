BBA extends ISO 45001 scope to base metals and fabricated metal products

An extension to the British Board of Agrément’s ISO 45001 scope to include base and fabricated metal products will benefit its clients by bringing different approval processes under the remit of a single certification body.

The BBA has been accredited by UKAS to extend its scope for ISO 45001 Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems to cover IAF17 – Base metals and fabricated metal products following successful completion of a UKAS assessment.

ISO 45001 aims to support organisations by improving occupational health and safety, reducing work-related accidents and risks and improving employee safety. The BBA is already a UKAS-accredited Management Systems Certification Body for ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 across a range of IAF product sectors.

Karen Maplesden, Technical Lead for the BBA’s management system certification, said: “This is an important expansion of our areas of work. We are already active in the base metals sector for ISO 9001 and ISO 14001, as well as for Factory Production Control certificates and product approvals. This extension to scope allows clients to benefit by combining their different forms of approval under a single certification body.”

The first two accredited ISO 45001 Certificates by BBA for IAF17 are in the process of being issued to Celsa Manufacturing (UK) and McEvoy Engineering.