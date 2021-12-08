Bolton-based Booth Industries opens new factory unit to build HS2 safety doors

HS2 CEO Mark Thurston visits Bolton factory as work starts on £36.5m contract

Bolton SME continues to recruit new staff to build over 300 safety doors for HS2 tunnels

Progress on the manufacturing of safety doors for HS2 tunnels been made as Booth Industries, a Bolton based SME, opened its new purpose built facility where the doors will be built. Today [Tuesday 7th December] they welcomed HS2 CEO, Mark Thurston, to the new unit and to meet staff working on the project.

The £36.5million 10-year contract awarded in September 2020 has enabled Booth Industries to expand its facility in Bolton and increase its workforce including offering new apprenticeships. The company employed its first female apprentice earlier this year adding to its 130 staff based in Greater Manchester.

The new 600m2 facility is adjacent to the main factory in the heart of Bolton, and will increase the capacity on the production line, enabling the company to fulfil the HS2 contract whilst delivering other work. The initial phase of the HS2 contract will focus on developing and testing, and then manufacturing of the cast-in sub-frames. Manufacturing and installation is expected to start around 2025.

Speaking after his visit to Booth Industries in Bolton, HS2 CEO Mark Thurston said:

“There are businesses across the UK with the expertise and ability to help us build HS2 and Booth Industries is just one of over 2,000 that are already helping us do that. It is great to see the benefit the project is bringing to an SME in Bolton, as well as the onward economic impact through the local supply chain.

“As progress to build HS2 continues, there will be thousands of contract opportunities for UK companies to become part of this exciting national endeavour.”

The safety doors will play a crucial role in the operation of the railway, sealing off the cross passageways between the separate north and southbound tunnels and giving access in the event of an emergency.

With trains capable of travelling at speeds of up to 250Mph passing within metres of the doors, they will not only need to provide fire integrity and insulation for up to two hours but will also have to withstand a wide-range of challenging day-to-day environmental and fatigue pressures. The doors will be capable of withstanding constant 14Kpa pressure cycles, along with 2hr Integrity and 2hr Insulation against fire – a world first and setting a new benchmark within the industry. They will be manufactured using majority UK made steel and fitted across the 32 miles of tunnel between London and Crewe.

Since winning the contract, Booth has made progress to become a carbon neutral company. Having implemented a carbon zero roadmap, the business is already operating as a Carbon Neutral and will continue to progress to reach Net Zero by 2025.

Mike Jenkinson, Managing Director of Booth Industries, said:

“We’re proud to welcome HS2 to our primary site in Bolton, where our new state-of-the-art, energy efficient, manufacturing facility has just been built. The new facility provides valuable additional capacity to facilitate the delivery of several key public sector contracts, including our work for HS2.

“The skills required to deliver this project are highly specialised, including modelling the effect of a 200mph wind load created by trains as they pass the doors at high speed, destructive testing for fatigue and fire-testing in furnaces, reaching temperatures of around 1,000 degrees Celsius. Delivering on this means pairing decades of knowledge and unique I.P. with new innovative techniques and designs.

“Securing the contract has also enabled us to create new jobs, including apprenticeships and graduate positions, and many more will come once we move into the manufacturing and installation phases. We are delighted to be part of this key infrastructure project and looking forward to delivering a program of great British engineering and manufacturing we can all be proud of.”

As the construction of HS2 gathers further pace, thousands of contract opportunities will be available, creating many associated jobs. To date over 20,000 people are supporting the construction of HS2, and nearly 2,400 UK businesses delivering the work. For more information about joining HS2’s supply chain visit hs2.org.uk/building-hs2/supply-chain/