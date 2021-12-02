Bouygues UK to Build Carbon Zero Office Development

Bouygues UK has signed the contract with Swansea Council to build the city centre’s new high-tech, carbon zero office development that will provide space for 600 jobs.

Bouygues UK will break ground in the coming weeks on the site of the former Oceana nightclub at 71/72 The Kingsway. Set for completion in the summer of 2023, the five-storey development will include 114,000 square feet of commercial floorspace, providing flexible co-working and office opportunities for innovative tech, digital and creative businesses.

The carbon zero office development – led by Swansea council – will be worth £32.6 million a year to Swansea’s economy and will also feature state-of-the-art digital connectivity, a roof terrace, greenery and balconies overlooking the city centre and Swansea Bay. The developments will include two underground levels with new links between The Kingsway and Oxford Street.

“Bouygues UK is delighted to sign the contract on this landmark building situated in the centre of Swansea city. To work on such an innovative and environmentally-friendly building is going to be really rewarding for our team and we can’t wait to break ground and get going,” said John Boughton, regional Managing Director of Bouygues UK.

“We also know that Kingsway is a key part of the history and infrastructure of the city centre, and that there is a need for high quality office accommodation, which this landmark building will certainly supply.”

As part of its work on the build, Bouygues UK will be working with and supporting local voluntary organisations, providing training, work placements and opportunities for local people, in addition to significant supply chain opportunities for local businesses.

Cllr Rob Stewart, Swansea Council Leader, added: “We know some businesses have had to leave Swansea in the past to find the kind of high-quality office accommodation they need, so the new development at 71/72 The Kingsway will tackle that trend while also meeting significant unmet demand. Our research shows this remains the case despite Covid having led to far more home working in recent times, with this development providing flexible space that’s fit for the modern office environment.

“We’re delighted our main contractor for this scheme – Bouygues UK – will soon be establishing a presence on site as we head towards the start of main construction work. Local training and supply chain opportunities also form part this project, with the development, once complete, due to generate more footfall and spending for our city centre businesses.

“This development was always part of multi-million pound plans for our transformed Kingsway. A huge amount of work has already taken place there to considerably improve the look and feel of the area for local businesses, local people and visitors the city, while also helping attract private sector investment and more jobs.”

The 71/72 Kingsway development is being funded by Swansea Council and the Swansea Bay City Deal. It is also supported by the European Regional Development Fund through the Welsh Government.