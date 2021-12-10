A site manager in charge of a new homes development in Nottinghamshire has won one of the most prestigious accolades within the housing industry for the third year in a row. Gary Archer, who works for Bellway’s East Midlands division, is one of just 26 site managers in the National House Building Council’s East region to achieve a Seal of Excellence in this year’s Pride in the Job Awards.

The 54-year-old is site manager at Sherwood Gate in Linby – a development of three, four and five-bedroom homes off Papplewick Lane. The winning site managers were announced on Friday 8 October at the NHBC’s East regional awards ceremony at the Athena in Leicester.

“It is an honour to receive another Seal of Excellence Award from the NHBC. This means I have won three in a row for the work myself and my team are doing at Sherwood Gate. In all, I have won six Seal of Excellence Awards since I joined Bellway in 2014. I won two at Wheatley Fields in Ruddington, and one at our development in Farnsfield. That is a record I am proud of but one I feel I can improve on,” said Gary.

“I have not yet won a NHBC regional award during my time at Bellway but I know that with the support of the company and my team, which is always forthcoming, I will have a very strong chance of achieving that goal. This award is an accolade that is achieved by all of the team at Sherwood Gate rather than just me as an individual, so many thanks to all of them once again.”

The Seal of Excellence Award is given to select finalists who achieved a Pride in the Job Quality Award in June. The award recognises site managers who provide new homes of outstanding quality.

“A NHBC Seal of Excellence Award has to be earned through hard work and sheer dedication to your craft and Gary has not only won one this year, but this is his third in a row and his sixth since he joined us. That is a huge achievement and is indicative of the very high standards that he sets himself,” added Lee Wilkinson, Construction Director for Bellway East Midlands.

“This year’s award also recognises that Sherwood Gate, where Gary is the site manager, is a development where buyers can be guaranteed an exceptionally high standard of build and customer service. We are very lucky to have a site manager like Gary who is consistently at the top of his game. This benefits us as a company and our customers who get to buy top quality homes.”

There’s currently a selection of four-bedroom homes available at Sherwood Gate.