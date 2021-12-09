CIM announces winners at The Construction Marketing Awards Gala Dinner 2021

Now in its 21st year, The Construction Marketing Awards showcase the construction industry’s creativity, innovation and effectiveness in marketing

ADEY Innovation, Genuit with SLG Marketing and Fabrick were among the 29 winners announced at the Gala Dinner

Previous winners include Tobermore, Jewson and Tensar International

ADEY Innovation, Genuit with SLG Marketing and Fabrick were among the winners at the recent Construction Marketing Awards Gala Dinner. Endorsed by the Chartered Institute of Marketing’s Construction Industry Group (CIMCIG) and the Construction Products Association (CPA), the Construction Marketing Awards are the most sought-after accolade in the industry’s marketing calendar.

The winners were crowned by an esteemed panel of industry experts, including James Ellis, chair of CIMCIG and head of marketing at Certsure, Ross Sturley, principal of Chart Lane and CIMCIG committee member, Steven Plimmer, head of marketing (commercial) at RIBA and Mike Leonard, chief executive at Building Alliance.

The awards were held at Hilton London Bankside and hosted by multi award winning South African comedian, Loyiso Gola.

This year’s awards featured 29 categories, including Best Use of Content Marketing, Best Distributor Marketing Campaign and Marketing Team of the Year.

ADEY Innovation scooped the prestigious Marketing Team of the Year and Best Product Launch awards for its unrivalled performance in delivering marketing excellence for clients, whilst Genuit with SLG Marketing were awarded the Strategic Planning and Management award and Fabrick triumphed in the Agency of the Year category.

Claire Miller, marketing director of ADEY Innovation said: “We are extremely proud of everything the ADEY marketing team have accomplished together. To have won Marketing Team of the Year as well as Best Product Launchat this years’ CMAs is a true accolade to the team’s hard work and creative minds. Our customer-centric approach really helps to deliver truly meaningful marketing to all our audiences.”

James Ellis, chair of CIMCIG, said of the night: “The construction sector is renowned for its innovation and creativity and when it comes to marketing, the awards confirm that the industry recognises and celebrates the insight, creativity and impact of marketers in construction.

“The competition this year was so strong that to be considered as a finalist for one of the awards available meant showcasing astounding talent, innovation and an ability to make a genuine difference and deliver tangible results. Many congratulations to all the finalists and winners, it was a fantastic night to celebrate and honour marketing excellence across the built environment.”

Maggie Jones, director of qualifications and partnerships at the CIM added: “We’ve been very impressed by the breadth of talent entering this year’s Construction Marketing Awards. Despite the economic and social uncertainty we have faced over the past 20 months, it is great we have been able to recognise and celebrate the insight, creativity, and impact construction marketers are having within the industry. Many congratulations to all the winners and finalists, they reflect the very best in construction marketing talent and originality across the industry.”

Now in its 21st year, The Construction Marketing Awards celebrate creativity, innovation and effectiveness in marketing across the construction industry, and the awards shine a spotlight on excellence at a business and individual level. To see the winners list, please visit – http://www.cmawards.co.uk/2021-finalists/

For more information about CIM – the world’s leading professional marketing body, becoming a member, volunteering, or upcoming marketing events in construction, visit: https://sigs.cim.co.uk/construction-industry-group/