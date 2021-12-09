More than half the properties at a new housing development in the Buckinghamshire village of Hanslope have now been occupied by residents. Davidsons Homes is building 141 new homes at The Wheatfields, off Long Street Road, where construction work is due to finish by the end of next year.

A total of 79 private homes are now built and occupied at the development, while a further 38 houses have been sold or reserved off plan ahead of their completion. Davidsons Homes is delivering a range of homes at the Hanslope development, including three, four and five-bedroom designs, alongside areas of green open space.

“There are now only 24 homes still to be sold at The Wheatfields – less than a fifth of all properties– which illustrates just how popular the development has been. Right from the outset there was a huge amount of interest both from local people and buyers from outside the area. The local buyers were keen to stay close to their families and their roots, while we have had many enquiries from prospective purchasers in London wanting to leave the capital behind in search of more value for money and a better quality of life,” said Simon Tyler, Sales Director for Davidsons Homes South Midlands.

“The Wheatfields offers commuters great transport links via train services to London from Milton Keynes, as well as road access to the nearby M1. The development also provides, for all of its residents, the opportunity to live in a new, thriving community in a peaceful rural setting.”

Davidsons Homes is providing funding of more than £2.2 million towards local services and infrastructure as part of the planning agreement for the development. Contributions include £1.1 million for education and £200,000 towards local healthcare facilities, as well as a £32,737 community hall contribution, £105,750 neighbourhood play contribution and a £137,633 playing field contribution to Milton Keynes Council.

A selection of four-bedroom homes are currently available, with prices starting from £499,995.