Developing a reputation for care

Housing and regeneration specialist – Vistry Partnerships North East – is developing a reputation for projects in the care sector.

Working with a number of major housing providers – and one of the region’s councils – the company will soon have six projects in development, from Teesside to Tyneside, with a combined investment value of almost £60 million

They will deliver over 400 homes, specifically designed for the over 55’s, those with age related care needs and younger people requiring supported living arrangements.

New deals include a project with Beyond Housing for a 75 unit scheme, including an extra care facility, with specialist housing, flats and bungalows at Redcar.

Planning consent was also recently granted for a Gateshead Council initiative for 44 homes at Wrekenton, comprising bungalows, apartments and two and three bedroomed homes. Construction is expected to be underway by summer.

Nearing completion are a community wellbeing project at Lobley Hill, Gateshead, with Home Group, which will deliver 83 homes for residents requiring a broad range of support – including people with dementia – and two developments with Housing 21 – a 64 one and two bedroomed apartment complex at Tynemouth and a 71 unit scheme at Peterlee.

Completing the portfolio is a three storey building, comprising 72 apartments for affordable rent at Penshaw. There would also be communal facilities including a shared lounge and an enclosed walled garden for the residents to use.

Sean Egan, Managing Director with Vistry Partnerships North East, said: “Through our successful partnerships with the region’s housing associations and local authorities, we are ensuring that we are delivering modern, purpose built homes for those most in need across the North East.

“These six projects are a perfect example of how construction can help build communities and not just homes, by creating specialist accommodation that will stand the test of time, whilst stimulating local economies through investment in jobs, training and suppliers.

“Rather than simply being a contractor bidding for work, we are working with housing associations to create exciting opportunities driven and created by our land and development skills. We devise housing solutions which specifically meet local needs and fit the criteria of the housing organisations. We then mange the process from planning to delivery, so that during construction any new ideas, innovations and efficiencies can be adopted, benefitting the housing association, local community and ultimately the residents.”

Debbie Hope, Head of Development at Housing 21 added: “Housing 21 is a leading not for profit provider of Retirement Living and Extra Care properties. As a registered provider, we are one of the largest developers of specialist housing for people over the age of 55, and the largest provider of Extra Care housing in England.

“Through successful partnerships such as with Vistry, we are able to provide high quality housing and care for older people of modest means. The partnership with ourselves and Vistry has been very successful and both schemes, Poppy Dene in Peterlee and Clifford Mews in Tynemouth, will be delivered within budget. We very much hope to work with Vistry again in the near future.”