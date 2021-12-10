With household bills set to rise, there has never been a better time to buy an energy-efficient new-build home, says an Essex housebuilder. With experts forecasting that the ongoing gas and electricity supply crisis could see domestic fuel bills increase by hundreds of pounds a year, those looking to move could help reduce that financial hit on the family budget by choosing a new-build home.

The energy savings that can be made by buying new have been known for a while. Research by the National House Building Council and Zero Carbon Hub in 2013 showed that a new-build four-bedroom detached home could save a family £1,400 per year in fuel bills as compared to a Victorian property of the same style – with a new home being up to 57 per cent cheaper to run.

Jason Colmer, sales and marketing director for Vistry Eastern, which is currently building new homes in Saffron Walden and Frinton-on-Sea, said that energy efficiency improvements offered as standard by new-build properties are now a key draw for prospective customers considering a home purchase.

“Our new homes offer double-glazed windows and doors, insulation in the walls, ground floor and loft and are fitted with modern energy-efficient boilers,” he said. “One of our new homes is, on average, 65 per cent more energy efficient and generates more than 60 per cent less carbon dioxide emissions than a similar Victorian property, according to the Home Builders Federation data.

“Research has shown that new-build homes can offer substantial savings, even before the predicted hike in costs due to the current energy supply crisis. What people also get with a new home from Vistry Eastern is the peace of mind that comes with a 10-year National House Building Council guarantee and our own two-year customer service guarantee.

“There has never been a better time for buyers to opt for a new-build home. Choosing a new home from Vistry Eastern makes sense on many levels, not least that in doing so a family could save hundreds of pounds every year on their gas or electricity bills.”

Vistry Group was formed in 2020 by bringing together Bovis Homes, Linden Homes and Vistry Partnerships. The Vistry Eastern region is currently building homes across Hertfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex.