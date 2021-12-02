Final Family Homes Available at Woodleaf Gardens

Research recently conducted by Zoopla has found that around 22% of people are currently keen to move house, which is significantly higher than the 5% that is typical of the normal market. It therefore comes as no surprise that Shanly Homes’ stunning collection of homes in Hinchley Woods have proven incredibly popular. Now with only the final two family homes available at Woodleaf Gardens, interested parties are urged to act quickly to avoid missing out.

Designed with the whole family in mind, the remaining four-bedroom homes at Woodleaf Gardens enjoy spacious interiors split across three floors. Complete with a high-quality contemporary specification and beautiful garden, Woodleaf Gardens is the ideal place to enjoy Hinchley Wood’s picturesque leafy surroundings.

“Our properties at Woodleaf Gardens have proven to be incredibly popular with buyers looking for a new home in the commuter haven of Hinchley Wood. These carefully designed properties enjoy a high quality of finish and an unrivalled location. We would urge interested parties to arrange a visit as soon as possible to avoid missing out on these fantastic family homes,” said Greg Kaye, Head of Sales at Shanly Homes.

Both of the remaining homes feature open-plan kitchen/dining/family areas that provide plenty of space to unwind as a family or to entertain guests. Bi-fold doors seamlessly open up onto a large turfed garden, perfectly merging the inside and out. At the front of each property, a separate living room provides even more space to relax in the evening.

Upstairs, all bedrooms are spacious in design. The first and second bedrooms located on the first floor both profit from an en-suite shower room and wide fitted wardrobes. A designated laundry room completes the floor. At the top of the house, the third bedroom enjoys a peaceful position away from the rest of the home. The fourth and final bedroom can double up as a study, ideal for taking conference calls when working from home. A contemporary family bathroom is also located on the top floor.

Hinchley Wood village includes a butchers, bakery, hairdressers and a post office, as well as a plethora of coffee shops, ensuring residents have easy access to a range of daily amenities. Nearby Esher is just two miles away, offering a further selectin of places to eat and drink as well as an Everyman Cinema. Surbiton Farmers Market is just a seven-minute drive away and offers delicious fresh produce.

For those looking to explore their new green surroundings, Bushy Park is just a 15-minute cycle away. Lynwood Recreation Ground is closer to Woodleaf Gardens and features a play area for children to enjoy. Kew Gardens is just a 35-minute drive away and offers an impressive collection of plant species throughout its carefully designed spaces. Avid golfers can also enjoy close proximity to Thames Ditton & Esher Golf Club, which is located just a 4-minute drive away.

Ideal for commuters, Hinchley Wood station is a 10-minute walk from Woodleaf Gardens, from which residents can easily reach Wimbledon (14 mins), Clapham Junction (21 mins), Vauxhall (26 mins) and London Waterloo (32 mins). The M3 is just a 15-minute drive away, and offers fast connections to Basingstoke, Winchester and Southampton. For international travel needs, Heathrow Airport can be reached in around 30 minutes.