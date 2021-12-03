Finishing Strong

The BCLive league table once again broke the £5.0 billion monthly total to send the UK construction sector into the festive period with its head held high and with much to look forward to in 2022. Builders’ Conference CEO Neil Edwards looks over yet another positive set of figures.

*** (see full reports at base of post)

With a week of the month left to run, the BCLive league table looked set to fall short of the £4.0 billion benchmark to which the industry has become accustomed. But with just a few days remaining, the industry apparently reached down the back of the sofa and found sufficient new contract awards to push the total for November past first £4.0 billion and ultimately just past £5.0 billion to finish on £5.1 billion.

Bearing in mind that November traditionally marks the beginning of a slow and inexorable slide towards the Christmas period, a £5.1 billion total should send the sector into the festivities with renewed confidence.

Leading the charge this month is Wates with an 11 contract haul valued at more than half a billion pounds (£557 million). The largest of these is a £157 million mixed use development on Plot A1 on London’s Surrey Quays Road and Canada Water Dock. That development will comprise a 35-storey building made up of 168 apartments and extensive office space.

Claiming second place on the BCLive league table for the month of November 2021 is Winvic, courtesy of a six contract haul valued at a combined £400.8 million. The largest of these and the largest single contract award of the month is for a £220 million distribution centre at Sutton Coldfield.

Securing a pair of projects and simultaneously claiming the number three position is a joint venture between Galliard Homes, Apsley House Capital and Wavensmere Homes. The largest of the two project wins is a £150 million contract to build 400 new homes at Shotley Peninsula near Ipswich on the site of the former HMS Ganges naval facility.

In a month in which 13 companies picked up in excess of £100 million in new contract awards, McAleer & Rushe took the number four position with a three project haul valued at a combined £197.5 million. The most significant of these is the £140 million redevelopment of the former Royal Mail Mount Pleasant sorting office in Farringdon as part of a mixed use development including the construction of new homes.

Rounding off the BCLive league table top five while simultaneously retaining its crown for the highest number of contract awards is Kier Group which collected 17 new contract awards worth a combined £185 million. The largest of these is a £36 million contract from the Ministry of Justice for the hard facilities management at various prisons across the UK. Kier Group also bagged a £35 million contract for the construction of four residential blocks at Princess Road in Bournemouth that will comprise 121 flats.

That Bournemouth contract was one of 156 pure housing projects recorded during a month in which house building once again accounted for almost 40 percent of new contract awards during the month. Factor in the housing element of the miscellaneous category that covers mixed use developments, and it is likely that house-building contributed around half of the monthly total. Industrial units & factories (677 million), offices (527 million), education (£479 million) also saw an uptick during the month of November.

Regionally, London led the way yet again, reporting 116 new contract awards valued at a combined £1.19 billion. The West and East Midlands (£705 and £194 million respectively) continues to enjoy a period of positivity. Scotland reported £237 million, up on the previous month, but still lagging behind Yorkshire which reported 12 new contract awards valued at £270 million.

There was a hope that the BCLive league table’s rolling year total might surpass the £90 billion mark. That now appears unlikely. But £85 billion remains an all-time high and it should provide the confidence the industry needs as it prepares for 2022.

Quick review of BCLive table for November 2021

299 no companies were detailed as winning new contracts during November 2021

447 no new construction orders were researched by Builders’ Conference all detailed on the UK’s only Live league table of construction contract awards BCLive

Wates Ltd secured overall top spot with a single contract worth £557 million

Kier Group was the company with the most number of new construction orders in the month with 17no totaling £185 million

The importance of independent, live construction information, sales leads and bespoke construction sector analysis has never been more important and the Builders’ Conference delivers this real-time service, via one of the most digitally advanced platforms on the UK market.

To keep the UK’s only independent and transparent construction project information service available WE NEED YOUR HELP! By becoming a member today – Your business will then have the ability to critically analyse thousands of projects & compile unlimited bespoke reports with your own logo attached via our digitally advance platform which contains a totally unique feature of being able to add images of projects & workmanship for every user to view. Call 0208 770 0111 or go to the website and press the top right button to register your enquiry

Discover what is really happening in UK construction as well as critically analysing ALL our data via our built in report writing service. Go to BuildersConference.co.uk/how-it-works for more information.

We are a not for profit organisation who are dedicated to maintain our high level of services for as long as possible with the financial support of our membership. We firmly believe because it is the UK construction industries own information which we analyse no one should be paying vast sums to read it!

Proud to have been bringing validated UK construction information since 1935.

