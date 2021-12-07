First-look at new images for £96m Albion Square development

New images have been revealed of Hull’s exciting and transformative £96m Albion Square development.

The large development in Hull city centre will feature a mixture of residential, office and retail space, as well as a large urban park.

The proposals, designed by FaulknerBrowns Architects and landscape architects Gillespies, will also use rewilding to create a new and natural green space, both for residents and the city.

The project is being delivered by Hull City Council’s construction partner, VINCI Construction UK.

The plans include an urban park in the heart of the development.

Throughout the development, new buildings will complement the existing architecture, history and colour of this part of the city centre.

Councillor Daren Hale, leader of Hull City Council and portfolio holder for regeneration, said: “This development, just like our Hull: Yorkshire’s Maritime City project, has Hull’s history and heritage at its heart.

“The iconic mural will be the face of what will transform the city centre, creating first-class housing, retail units and office space, along with a unique and stunning urban woodland.

“This important development will compliment and add to the incredible investment and regeneration we have already seen on the Marina and in the Old Town. Albion Square is a vital part of our exciting vision for the city centre.”

Alan Boyson’s Three Ships Mural will be incorporated and made a key component of the new development, alongside retail space facing Albion Square, adding to the retail offer of Jameson Street and King Edward Street. Modern apartments will also be created at this part of the development, which will have access to stepped rooftop gardens.

The rear of the development will feature retail units, as well as housing sensitive and complimentary to the existing Georgian architecture on Albion Street. This will include family homes and apartments, some of which will have private gardens.

An image of how the rear of the development could look from Albion Street.

At the centre of the site, a new urban woodland will reconnect communities with city centre green space, allowing nature back into our urban areas through rewilding.

Adam Greatrix, associate partner at Gillespies, said: “The Urban park represents far more than just a new park, this water based, biodiverse space is a statement of Hull City Council’s commitment and response to the climate emergency, to create a more sustainable and climate resilient city for its community.”

The urban park will be an example of how we can live with water, showcasing how rainwater can be stored, filtered, drained sustainably, and become an amenity, even play opportunity, for its inhabitants rather than relying on traditional underground drainage networks.

The result will be a dynamic and ever-changing park where water levels can rise and fall depending on weather conditions, to create either parkland or urban wetland.

Niall Durney, associate partner at FaulknerBrowns Architects, said:

“Albion Square will bring new activity and life to Hull city centre and provide the type of green space that is essential to sustainable, post-covid cities.

“Our design focuses on repairing the urban grain of this part of the city, by re-instating historic streetscapes and framing an important piece of public art. The new buildings are all centred around the urban park, allowing both residents and the wider city to enjoy accessible, natural green space.”

The design of the park draws inspiration from Hull’s dramatic estuary landscape and the biodiverse and ecological-rich river banks. Bridges and decks will guide people through the park which will feature water, lush green spaces, seating areas and artistic elements.

The plans for Albion Square also include a bike hub where cyclists will be able to store bikes.

The development will also include solar panels, EV charging points and other sustainable features.

The plans will go to Hull City Council’s planning committee for final approval in early 2022.

Construction of the site is scheduled to begin in 2023.