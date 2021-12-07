Construction is coming to an end at Bellway’s The Beeches at Stanton Cross development in Wellingborough, where just six homes now remain for sale. The 149-home scheme is delivering 142 properties for private sale and seven affordable homes available for local people through rent or shared ownership, as part of the wider Stanton Cross neighbourhood to the east of the town.

More than 95 per cent of the private homes at The Beeches are now sold, with the six properties still available comprising a choice of three and four-bedroom homes, including a three-bedroom showhome, available to view.

The Beeches is the first phase of Bellway’s work at Stanton Cross. Homes within phase two, a 135-home development called Hawthorn Place, are already for sale and construction is progressing well, while work is due to start soon on a third phase, Chestnut Vale, to provide a further 180 new homes.

“Bellway is committed to supporting the supply of new housing at Stanton Cross in Wellingborough and will have provided around 500 of the new homes within this new community by the time our work on the project is complete. Construction is progressing well, with The Beeches in its final stages and work well underway at Hawthorn Place, while we are looking forward to launching Chestnut Vale next year,” said Sales Director of Bellway Northern Home Counties, Luke Southgate.

“The final six homes for sale at The Beeches are the last chance to buy within this inaugural phase at Stanton Cross. There’s a choice of three-bedroom semi-detached houses, including the Irchester and Grendon showhomes, as well as three and four-bedroom detached properties still available, so there’s something for a range of buyers.”

Stanton Cross is a major mixed-use development set to deliver a wide range of new homes, employment areas and shopping facilities, together with direct access to Wellingborough railway station. The development includes shops, schools, commercial space, a town park and community centre. Major improvements to roads and public transport will also take place.

The final three and four-bedroom houses for sale at The Beeches at Stanton Cross are priced from £280,000 and £350,000 respectively.