Futurebuild partners with experts for offsite showcase

Following the last highly successful collaboration, sustainable built environment event Futurebuild has once again enlisted the support of offsite construction experts from Cogent Consulting and Explore Offsite. The companies will collaborate to ensure the most innovative and advanced offsite systems and solutions are on show at the 2022 event.

Taking place at ExCeL London from March 1 – 3, Futurebuild is the sustainable built environment event that will bring together those who are driving transformational change in the offsite arena by taking factory manufacture and prefabrication to the next level.

As the construction industry looks to eliminate emissions, precision factory-controlled methods, products and systems are creating some of the most efficient and sustainable developments in the UK today. Offsite manufacturing removes much of the building process from the construction site, leading to efficiency, productivity and environmental benefits.

As publishers of Offsite Magazine and Offsite Hub and organisers of Offsite Expo and Offsite Awards — the Explore Offsite team will partner with Futurebuild to give visitors a comprehensive and contemporary perspective of this rapidly evolving sector. The event will play host to the leading UK and international offsite manufacturers and component suppliers showcasing a broad spectrum of panelised, volumetric modular, pod and prefabricated MEP solutions.

Futurebuild 2022’s accompanying world-class knowledge programme will also feature thought leaders from all aspects of the offsite arena. Leading partners including AIMCH, BRE, MPA British Precast, MPBA and LSFA will present sessions that will cover best practice and explore the use of offsite technology to effectively construct a better and more sustainable environment.

“Futurebuild champions a sustainable built environment by cultivating cross sector collaboration and working with experts in their field, such as Cogent Consulting and Explore Offsite,” explained Martin Hurn event director at Futurebuild. “Offsite construction will be a key player in reducing emissions, delivering more sustainable structures and helping us to reach net zero goals. This partnership will enable us to accelerate change, giving visitors the opportunity to interact with these game-changing technologies and processes.”

“Partnering with Futurebuild enables us to increase the built environment sector’s understanding of the benefits of offsite construction,” explained Darren Richards, managing director of Cogent Consulting. “Offsite manufacturing a build reduces time on site, waste, transportation and energy usage, making offsite the most sustainable way to build. We’re excited to showcase the latest developments in offsite technology at Futurebuild to accelerate our industry’s journey to net zero.”

Taking place from March 1 – 3 2022, Futurebuild will connect specifiers, decision makers and disruptors with major brands and start-ups, attracting over 20,000 senior professionals from across the built environment. As the home of innovation, the event is the perfect opportunity for the industry to meet and collaborate, to achieve the transformational change needed if the built environment is going to reach net zero.

To discover more about the offsite section in partnership with Cogent Consulting and Explore Offsite, visit www.futurebuild.co.uk/offsite/. Register for Futurebuild 2022 here.