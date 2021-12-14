Gresham House and ilke Homes have cause for celebration, as of 30th November the organisations officially broke ground at their first partnership zero carbon development at Hope Green in Stanford-le-Hope, Essex.

Delivered by ilke Homes and funded by Gresham House, via its evergreen UK limited partnership Gresham House Residential Secure Income LP (GH ReSI LP), the development at Hope Green is set to become one of the first and largest operational net zero carbon residential developments to be delivered in the country. Sales launch off plan in January 2022 and will be marketed by the sales and marketing team at SO Resi exclusively for shared ownership.

Due to additional investment by Gresham House more than two-thirds of the properties at Hope Green will include innovative technology meaning the houses will generate enough energy to become operationally carbon neutral. Crucially, the boilers will be replaced with air source heat pumps, which require just a third of the energy of conventional heating systems. In addition, photovoltaic (PV) panels will be installed which will generate electricity to support the functionality of the home. Gresham House have worked with ilke Homes to build in other sustainable measures including highly insulated homes, efficient LED lighting, and water fittings.

Alistair Wardell, Investment Director within Gresham House’s Housing team comments: “It is vital that corporations consider the long-term sustainability implications for delivering residential housing. This is particularly the case for the affordable housing sector, where more acute financial constraints generally preclude investment into greener living and technology. We are proud to be working in partnership with ilke Homes to deliver Hope Green, as the first of several pioneering residential developments in the pipeline for the partnership, which is seeking to break the mould while working towards a greener future. With most houses being upgraded to operational zero carbon, our investment at Hope Green is helping to create a genuinely affordable development for future homeowners alleviating fuel poverty issues whilst protecting the environment.

“Gresham House’s aim to invest in better placemaking through sustainable innovation is supported by the ilke Homes’ fully modular construction method. The homes are built in a factory setting, which allows for greater build efficiencies with significantly less waste and reduced carbon emissions during the construction process. The speed of delivery to site, provides enhanced returns from the development and means the model can deliver much-needed housing at a rate closer to market demand.”