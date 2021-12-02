Harron Supports Internal Progression in Sales Team

Two sales executives have recently been promoted within Harron Homes. Rebecca Nixon from Doncaster, and Ellie Wyles from Huddersfield, are now senior sales executives at Harron’s North Yorkshire developments, Bishop’s Glade and Hockley Croft respectively.

After just four months with Harron, 24-year-old Rebecca was put forward for promotion by Senior Sales Manager Vicki Armitage, who recognised Rebecca’s enthusiasm and skill in the position. Rebecca said: “I’m always striving to reach the next level, and am delighted to be progressing so quickly within the company. I’ll be aiming for sales manager next!”

23-year-old Ellie has also been progressing rapidly with Harron. She joined as a trainee sales executive in February 2019 and became responsible for her own development as a full time sales executive by May 2019. Upon returning to work part time after maternity leave, Ellie was looking for a new challenge and jumped at the chance to apply for a senior sales executive role.

“I spoke to my line manager who encouraged me to apply, and since getting the job I’ve been so supported by the whole management team. They’ve made sure there’s enough colleagues on my site to allow me time to focus on my new duties, and they are always just on the other end of the phone if we need anything,” Ellie said.

Both Ellie and Rebecca had prior sales experience; Ellie for companies including Cath Kidson and TUI, and Rebecca for Beal Homes. Harron originally appealed to them for its unique offering in the market.

“I visited a showhome and became obsessed. I loved that it’s a premium product from a traditional builder” Rebecca said. “Now I love the team, being part of a close-knit group where everyone looks out for each other is fantastic.”

Ellie agreed, “I immediately bought into the ethos of Harron as a traditional builder delivering a quality product. Our homes are so different from a lot of the market; they include lots of extra details and luxuries that I would love to have in my own home!

“We put a lot of time and effort into ensuring the room sizes in all our house types are large enough for people to grow into and allow them to create the lifestyle they are looking for. It’s great to be involved with such an aspirational product and to help people find and move into their dream home.”