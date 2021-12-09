Homes Selling Well on New Development in Cubbington

Construction work is progressing well at a new development in Cubbington where more than one third of the homes have already been reserved. Bellway South Midlands has sold over 30 per cent of the 80 private homes at Hazelwood which sits between Coventry Road and Rugby Road in the Warwickshire village.

The Cubbington development will consist of 133 new homes, with one, two, three and four-bedroom properties for private sale, and a number of affordable homes being provided for local people through shared ownership or rent.

“Work at Hazelwood is progressing very well and demand for the homes remains consistently strong. We have not only sold over a third of the private homes, but we have also already built and handed over around a quarter of those to new residents. As more and more residents move in, we can see a vibrant new neighbourhood taking shape,” said Elaine Brown, Head of Sales for Bellway South Midlands.

Hazelwood will occupy two neighbouring parcels of land, one with road access from Rugby Road and the other from Coventry Road, with nearly a third of the site dedicated to green open space.

Elaine added: “As well as providing much-needed affordable housing for local people, this development is delivering a wide range of homes for buyers. Hazelwood really does tick the boxes for buyers on every stage of the property ladder. The mix of properties on offer ranges from one-bedroom maisonettes to four-bedroom homes, so we are catering for single people, young couples, downsizers and growing families.

“The development is in a very desirable semi-rural location. It is on the edge of the village yet only ten minutes away by car from the shops and bars of Leamington Spa. Warwick and Coventry are both about a 15-minute drive away with the M1, M40 and M6 also all easily accessible.

“There are homes now available on the Coventry Road side of the development, with homes due for release on the Rugby Road side in due course. Construction work on this second phase of the development is expected to start towards the end of next year or early the following year.”

There’s currently a range of two, three and four-bedroom homes available at Hazelwood with prices starting at £230,000.