Midas appointed to build new UK headquarters for STIHL Great Britain

Midas Construction has been appointed to build a new warehouse and GB headquarters for leading global power tools company STIHL.

The project in will see the creation of a new 11,285m2 purpose-designed facility off the A331 in Camberley, Surrey.

The investment follows a period of sustained growth for STIHL GB and will allow the business and its local workforce of 95 employees to move from their existing premises nearby in the Yorktown area of Camberley which the company has now outgrown.

The Southampton-based Southern Division of Midas Construction, part of the Midas Group, is expected to begin preparatory work on site in December 2021.

The project will deliver an automated industrial warehouse for storage of machines and spares with ancillary office and workshop space, as well as a retail display area and staff facilities such as canteen. New road access will be constructed from the A331 into the site, together with associated parking, earthworks and landscaping.

Steve Lee, Director of Midas Construction’s Southern Division, said: “We are delighted to be working with STIHL GB and to have been entrusted to deliver this important project for the company.

“As well as being a high-profile international brand, STIHL has been an important local employer in Surrey for the last four decades and we are pleased to be playing a role in this major investment by STIHL which secures its future in the area and will allow the business to continue to thrive and grow.”

Kay Green, Managing Director of STIHL GB, commented: “Our new purpose-built headquarters represents a significant capital investment and is a commitment to the future for our local workforce. This cutting edge facility will allow us to plan for many years of future growth which will continue to benefit the local economy. We are looking forward to working with Midas Construction on this vital project.”

The new building has been designed by architects Hale to combine contemporary materials with crisp, modern and simple detailing, creating a high-quality appearance. Extensive landscaping will include habitat creation and significant tree, native shrub and wildflower planting.

The first stage of works will see Midas Construction carry out site clearance and levelling of the former Thames Water Utilities site, in readiness for a start on the main build project in February 2022. The project is scheduled to be completed in December 2022.