NATIONAL SUCCESS AS GOSPORT HOUSEBUILDER CELEBRATES AWARDS HAT-TRICK FOR SUSTAINABLE HOMES

GOSPORT based housebuilder Elite NuGEN is celebrating winning three prestigious awards in a matter of days, bringing national recognition to its expertise in building sustainable homes using modern methods of construction.

The company, which is based in Gosport, Hampshire, was a winner in two separate categories in the WhatHouse? Awards – receiving a Gold in the Best Sustainable Development category, as well as a Silver in the Best Small Housebuilder section. The announcement follows on from the company’s success in the British Homes Awards a week previously, where it was awarded the top prize in the Sustainable Development of the Year category.

The award wins recognise the innovation and overall calibre of Elite NuGEN’s project at Priddy’s Hard in Gosport – an impressive zero-carbon development of 39 eco-friendly homes on the disused military brownfield site. The new homes have impressive eco-credentials, with modern methods of construction, careful choice of materials to create properties with lower embedded carbon, and the latest renewable energy and home technology systems, combining to create homes with a 75% lower energy usage than a standard home – and a very welcome 75% saving on energy bills. Popularity of the award-winning homes has been high with 50% of the new properties sold off-plan.

The award-winning homes were built on the site of a former Naval Fortress that was built in the 1750s and played a vital role making munitions until it was decommissioned in the 1980s. Despite its numerous historically important buildings and structures, the area had become overgrown and dilapidated, as previous plans by another developer had failed to meet with approval. After three years of negotiations with the Environment Agency, Natural England, Historic England, planning officers and ecology groups, Elite NuGEN’s scheme for an initial 39 new homes, plus the refurbishment of Grade II listed buildings to form a new military museum, brewery and gastro pub, was approved.

The plan forms part of a £30m regeneration scheme between Elite and Portsmouth Naval Base Property Trust that will provide good-quality housing, enable historic buildings to be revived and re-used, bring new jobs and visitors into the locality and boost the economy across Gosport and the wider area.

Judges’ comments in the British Homes Awards included:

“Architecturally this scheme looks great! I like the mix of building styles and love the black water front houses nestled between the old brickwork.”

“The design shows a sensitivity to the needs of the local community and wildlife. The clever combination of MMC and PMV has reduced impact all round to produce a great result.”

“Bravo! This is what all developments should be doing. Clearly planning for a better future.”

“A very good submission which responded sensitively to its context and promotes the benefits of MMC in achieving sustainable developments.”

The comment from the judging panel on the WhatHouse? Awards praised Priddy’s Hard as “A blueprint for green living strikes gold” and noted: “It is rare to find a housing development that oozes such environmental conscience and eco-authenticity.” The judges praised the company for its commitment to using modern methods of construction, including setting up its own timber factory next to the development for convenient off-site construction, as well as for using renewable energy, incorporating flood management and carefully relocating wildlife; summing up the project as “a flagship development across the water from HMS Victory”.

Director David Craddock, who was praised by judges at WhatHouse? for “embracing sustainable technology and modern methods of construction long before they became fashionable”, is delighted with his double win in the awards; “We are so proud to have been recognised amongst the very best of the UK’s housebuilding industry,” he said. Of the Sustainable Development of the Year at the British Homes Awards, he added: “This award means even more this year coming at the end of COP26 where the whole world has been looking at the impacts of climate change and this shows how we, in our small way, are trying to address and overcome them.”

The company will shortly be launching a new phase of homes at Priddy’s Hard, including two, three and four-bedroom houses at Cordite Way and at Canary Yard. For more information visit www.elitenugen.com.