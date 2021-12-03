New Milestone Reached at Amber House Development

A topping-out ceremony to mark the completion of the external structure at Amber House, a new development of affordable homes in Bracknell took place on Tuesday 30th November. Councillor Dale Birch, Deputy Leader of Bracknell Forest Council joined senior members of Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing (MTVH), The Hill Group and Councillors Thomas Parker and Dee Hamilton to celebrate this important construction milestone.

“The regeneration of Bracknell town centre is about more than just great shops it includes the provision of much needed new homes. This exciting new chapter will serve to enhance our vibrant community and provide more housing options for local people. I am really thrilled to be here today to see the impressive progress happening on a site which will deliver so many fully affordable new homes for the people of Bracknell Forest,” said Councillor Dale Birch at the ceremony.

Located in the centre of Bracknell, the new scheme forms part of the wider £240m regeneration that is taking place in the town centre. Amber House will comprise a mixed-use scheme consisting of 193 high-specification affordable homes set across the development, alongside 350 m2 of additional commercial space and a boulevard of communal amenities including shops, restaurants and leisure facilities on the ground floor.

“We are delighted to meet another important milestone in this project and partner with Bracknell Forest Council and The Hill Group on the regeneration of Bracknell town centre. The combination of much needed new homes as well as shopping, community, social and leisure facilities will improve the quality of life for residents. It will also lead to greater opportunities for work and benefit the entire local community. MTVH is excited to help this redevelopment continue to go from strength to strength,” added Geeta Nanda OBE, Chief Executive of MTVH.

Previously occupied by two office buildings Amber House and Northgate House, MTVH acquired the site to provide a 100% ‘affordable housing’ scheme where Hill Group will be delivering 74 one- bedroom and 119 two-bedroom apartments, which will be available through Shared Ownership and Social Rent in Summer 2023.

“We are pleased with the progress on the development of Amber House and are delighted to be working with MTVH and Bracknell Forest Council on this landmark scheme which will provide much needed affordable new homes and amenities for this new neighbourhood,” commented Ryan Harris, Regional Director at Hill.