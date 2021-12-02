PICK EVERARD AND WOOD FORM CONSORTIUM TO SECURE MAJOR CCS FRAMEWORK APPOINTMENT

TWO leading construction consultancies have formed a brand-new consortium to add to their procurement portfolios with the appointment to one of Crown Commercial Service’s (CCS) major public sector frameworks.

Pick Everard and Wood hold reputations as being among the UK’s leading providers and working together will lead to greater success and greater benefits for clients. The formed consortium will bring together the firms’ collective expertise, resources, and skills to support the public sector throughout the whole of the UK – and internationally.

Together, the firms have been appointed to five of the six available lots under the RM6165 Construction Professional Services framework covering:

Lot 1 – Built Environment and General Infrastructure

Lot 2 – Urban regeneration

Lot 3 – International

Lot 4 – High Rise

Lot 6 – Environmental and Sustainability Technical Services

The Construction Professional Services framework is the UK’s largest public sector framework of its kind, with a total value of up to £1.7bn. It replaces CCS’s Project Management and Full Design Team Services framework, to which Pick Everard and Wood Group were both previously appointed. Under the new consortium, clients will benefit from the two organisations’ combined forces now serving the appointed lots in collaboration.

Crown Commercial Service supports the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services. In 2020/21, CCS helped the public sector to achieve commercial benefits equal to £2.04bn – supporting world-class public services that offer best value for taxpayers.

This latest appointment follows a raft of successful framework wins for Pick Everard, including two other CCS frameworks – namely the Estates Management Services and Management Consultancy Framework Three. Managing partner Duncan Green said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be announcing this consortium agreement with Wood, another industry heavyweight.

“When working in such close collaboration with another organisation, the cultural alignment is of utmost importance. We have worked closely with Wood throughout recent years and this consortium appointment is the next step in the evolution of our relationship. The complementary expertise and shared client-focussed approach across our businesses will position us well to tackle any project in the public sector, providing the best possible solutions and services for any client.

“We’re also really pleased to see the appointment mark us within the top consultancies being successfully awarded more than four lots on the framework, backing up the excellent industry reputations of both businesses. We look forward to continuing our collective work to deliver the excellent, high-quality services and developments for the public sector that we are known for.”

The lot appointments will see the two organisations able to support public sector bodies in delivering a wide and varied range of major and minor building and civil engineering projects throughout the UK, as well as internationally under lot 3. This will cover projects that include infrastructure, urban regeneration, and high-rise accommodation typically more than 18m in height, along with the provision of environmental and sustainability technical services.

Ian Cromie, senior vice president at Wood, said: “Adding this major framework to our portfolio alongside an industry leader like Pick Everard is excellent news for us at Wood. It brings significant opportunities for our combined and complementary business expertise to create benefits for the wider public sector through our development schemes.

“Being appointed to five of the six available lots is a brilliant result, seeing our solutions made available across a wider breadth of the sector through an excellent, compliant and respected procurement route. We very much look forward to working in close collaboration with Pick Everard through this consortium, and to working with our clients on schemes procured through the framework.”

Wood is a global leader in consulting and engineering across energy and the built environment, operating in more than 60 countries and employing around 40,000 people. For more information, please visit www.woodplc.com.

Pick Everard employs more than 600 staff across its 13 offices, providing a range of project, cost, and design consultancy services. For more information, please visit www.pickeverard.co.uk.