Platform Housing complete largest land deal to date

Platform Housing Group has completed the acquisition of its largest land-led deal to date following the exchange of contracts for a site in Gloucestershire.

The development will deliver around 270 new homes and is the seventh phase of the overall Perybrook development that has an outline consent for 1,500 homes. The proposed scheme will feature a range of tenures for customers including rent, affordable home ownership and outright sale.

Platform’s Executive Director of Growth and Development Gerraint Oakley said, “This is our first significant land acquisition of this size and highlights our ambition to develop a sustainable land pipeline as we work towards our target of providing 2,000 homes a year.”

“Providing affordable homes in this way gives our customers even greater piece of mind about the product we’ll deliver. I’d like to thank all our partners that have worked so hard to get us to this point and I look forward to continuing those relationships when we start on site.”

The group worked alongside agents Carter Jonas and Bruton Knowles who acted for the sellers, as well as key consultant team Shakespeare Martineau, plus Clarkebond, Pad Design, Fellows Construction Consultants, Ridge & Partners LLP and Utilities Connection Management Ltd.

Michael Baggett, Regional Head of Land said, “This is an extremely exciting time for the Group, we are looking forward to progressing the planning for this site and providing much needed new homes to the area. In addition to our project team, I would also like to thank the Housing Strategy and Enabling Team at Tewkesbury Borough Council and Bryn Howells in particular, for the advice and support given on this site to date. We are actively seeking further land opportunities of similar size and nature in Gloucestershire and across Central England, with or without planning permission.”

The group are anticipating a reserve matters submission in early 2022 with an estimated start on site later in the same year.