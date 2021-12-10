Re-imagining the Harris Project Update

Today at full council, following a thorough procurement process, Preston City Council have appointed Conlon Construction Ltd as the Re-imagining the Harris Project preferred construction partner.

This is a significant milestone towards the delivery of the Harris Your Place project, which aims to create a cultural, civic and community hub at Preston and Lancashire’s premier art gallery, museum and library.

The council will now enter into a Pre-Construction Services Agreement with Conlon, which enables further detailed discussions about the project plans before presenting a further council report in April 2022.

Councillor Peter Kelly, Cabinet Member for Culture, Arts and Night time Economy at Preston City Council, said,

“The ambitious plans and vision we’ve had for the re-imagining the Harris project are now coming to fruition as we take this huge step forward, with local Preston firm Conlon Construction as the preferred construction partner.

We can’t wait to progress this project, which will deliver an incredible revitalised space for residents and visitors to Preston to explore arts, culture and fantastic events in the years to come.

Don’t forget, while this work takes place The Harris library and IT services are still open at their ‘home from home’ in the Guild Hall.

Michael Conlon, chairman of Conlon Construction, said:

“The Harris is a beacon for the arts and culture in Lancashire, and we’re delighted to be the preferred project partner in bringing this vision to reality.

“As a local business, proud of our Preston roots, we have worked previously at the Grade I listed Harris having constructed the Discover Preston Gallery just ahead of the 2012 Guild celebrations. Our appointment to this project is a key milestone as we celebrate our 60th anniversary this year and reflect upon decades of successfully contributing to the built environment of the city and the county.”