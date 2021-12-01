Ridge celebrates 75 years winning another major national framework

Winning key places on the framework of choice for Government

Ridge and Partners LLP (Ridge) has once again been successful winning a coveted place on the new Crown Commercial Service (CCS) RM6165 Construction Professional Services Framework. Ridge is appointed on 4 key Lots for:

Lot 1 – Built Environment & General Infrastructure

Lot 2 – Urban Regeneration

Lot 3 – International

Lot 5 – Defence

The highest potential value of the framework is set at £1.7billion. This is a huge achievement for Ridge on the national framework of choice for Government and the wider public sector across the UK and internationally. Key stakeholders include central government departments and all other UK public sector bodies, including local authorities, health, police, fire and rescue, education, housing, charities, not for profit, nuclear, devolved administrations, defence (DIO/MOD) and international (FCDO).

Jolyon Price, Equity Partner at Ridge says: “This is an outstanding achievement, and we are looking forward to continuing our strong working relationship with CCS to deliver best value for the public sector that actively supports the needs of our clients, local communities, local economic development, employment initiatives and the environment.”

This latest success follows Ridge recently winning places on all 10 Lots applied for on the Fusion21 national public sector framework. These key framework successes provide strong work-streams and major public sector projects for Ridge to deliver over the next 4 years and beyond, ensuring their teams have continuity of work across a range of interesting projects. Ridge will be able to offer these frameworks to its public sector clients – delivering social value and saving on cost, time, procurement risk and challenge. Founded in 1946, Ridge is celebrating its seventy-fifth anniversary this year.

Crown Commercial Service is an Executive Agency of the Cabinet Office and supports the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services. In 2020/21, CCS helped the public sector to achieve commercial benefits equal to £2.04billion – supporting world-class public services that offer best value for taxpayers.