SCARBOROUGH GROUP PROMOTES ADAM VARLEY TO DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR

Leading property developer and investor, Scarborough Group International (SGI) has announced the promotion of Adam Varley to the role of Development Director to help accelerate the Group’s ambitious growth strategy.

Adam joined SGI in February 2020 as Commercial Director and has achieved a number of significant milestones in little over 18 months, including concluding the lease negotiations for Yorkshire’s largest ever out of town pre-let to Lowell at Thorpe Park Leeds, letting the remaining space at Lumina, a speculative grade A office building also located at Thorpe Park Leeds, as well as launching the fourth and final building at the iconic Digital Campus scheme in Sheffield. He has also been heavily involved in the master-planning of the next phase of development at Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park.

In his new role, Adam will be responsible for the appraisal, delivery and asset management of the Group’s commercial development projects across the Northern Powerhouse, working alongside Group Director’s Mark Jackson and Paul Kelly. SGI’s flagship schemes include the next phase of Thorpe Park Leeds – a mixed-use community of 3.25m sq ft comprising high-quality business space, industrial and logistics space, retail, leisure and new homes – and Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park; a sports, health and wellbeing-focused Life Sciences Park where it is embarking on a first phase of 850,000 sq ft in partnership with Sheffield City Council.

Commenting on his promotion, Adam said:

“I feel honoured to be taking on the role of Development Director after only a relatively short time with Scarborough Group International and am looking forward to working closely with Mark, Paul and colleagues to take the Group’s development portfolio forward.”

Simon McCabe, Chief Executive of SGI, added:

“Adam is an incredibly talented and motivated individual, and has made a huge impact within the Group since joining. His extensive experience in the commercial property industry, combined with his depth of understanding of occupiers’ needs will be invaluable as we look to accelerate the delivery of our ambitious development pipeline across the north of England.”