Shanly Wins Housebuilder of the Year Award

Shanly Homes has taken home the Housebuilder of the Year award at the 2021 Thames Valley Property Awards. The award was presented during the gala evening held at Ascot Racecourse on Thursday 9th December.

Privately owned and headquartered in Beaconsfield, Shanly has been building high quality homes across the Thames Valley and South East England for over fifty years. Despite the challenges of COVID-19, the performance of Shanly’s Thames Valley division has remained strong.

Group Residential Managing Director, Tim Nutt accepted the award on behalf of Shanly Homes. He commented:

“We are delighted to receive the Thames Valley Property Award for Housebuilder of the Year recognising the success of our team, supported by our fantastic contractors and partners in what has been a very challenging year. We are committed to creating sustainable, innovative developments that deliver environmental and community value to improve quality of life for people that live and spend time there. What we have achieved for example at Waterside Quarter in Maidenhead has been pivotal in the regeneration of the town, creating an attractive and integrated riverside destination for all the community to enjoy.”

The Thames Valley is Shanly’s heartland where flagship developments include Waterside Quarter in Maidenhead and Merchants Place in Aylesbury. These are significant schemes in terms of shaping the future of these town centres, not only delivering new homes, but also exciting public realm and outdoor space to create places where communities will thrive. Homes built by Shanly Homes appeal to a wide range of homeowners including first time buyers, families and downsizers. With its market leading standards of customer service and quality, many of the schemes have sold out rapidly this year.

As well as building outstanding new homes, Shanly also prioritises making a positive contribution to communities across the Thames Valley. The Shanly Foundation was set up as the company’s charitable arm and has in its lifetime contributed in excess of £25 million to good causes. Its Coronavirus emergency response fund donated almost £185,000 worth of funds to over 100 local charities and community projects in the Thames Valley and wider area.