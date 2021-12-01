Stelling Properties Proud Winners of Southern Enterprise, Best Real Estate Developer & Management Company of the Year Award

Stelling Properties Ltd have been voted Best Real Estate Developer & Management Company of the year 2021 in the Southern Enterprise Awards. The prestigious awards recognise companies who display, dedication to customer service, client satisfaction and display an on-going commitment to excellence and innovation.

The independent panel of judges were impressed by Stelling Properties commitment to innovation, and by the use Modular construction to deliver high quality sustainable homes, the judges were also impressed by the attention to detail and relentless pursuit of improvement displayed by the team at Stelling Properties.

“We are delighted to win this award, it is very much a reflection on the hard work and dedication of the team, but it is only the beginning there is a lot more to come,” said Antonio Lopez, Director of Building Operations and New Opportunities at Stelling Properties.