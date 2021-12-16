Stylish Shanly Homes Set to Launch in 2022

Award-winning housebuilder Shanly Homes has had a successful year for property sales, with the housebuilder preparing to launch a number of stylish homes in 2022.

Following a successful year for property sales in 2021, properties at Clock Field in Turners Hill, Old Halliford Place in Shepperton, Tilbury Lodge in South Croydon and Kingfisher Place in Bracknell are all now sold out. Additionally, homes at Potters Place in Haywards Heath and at the award-winning Amber Lodge development in Godalming, are now fully reserved. Now, the Shanly Homes Southern team are preparing for the launch of three new developments across Surrey and Kent in early 2022. Designed to meet the needs of modern buyers, homes at Hillcross Place in Sidcup, The Gables in Beckenham and Broadleaf Place in Caterham will be launching next year.

“With all of the challenges the year brought, we are still delighted to have sold out several sites including Amber Lodge in Godalming, Tilbury Lodge in South Croydon, Kingfisher Place in Bracknell, Old Halliford Place in Shepperton and Clock Field in Turners Hill. We are looking forward to launching some new sites next year and continuing to build on this year’s successes,” commented Greg Kaye, Sales Director at Shanly Homes.

Due to launch in January, Hillcross Place is a collection of 36 contemporary one and two-bedroom apartments and 6 one-bedroom Shared Ownership apartments situated in Sidcup, Kent. Homes at Hillcross Place will encapsulate the best of open plan living. Contemporary kitchens will come complete with a range of integrated appliances, and all apartments will benefit from the added luxury of a balcony or terrace. Located just a short stroll away from Sidcup High Street, buyers at Hillcross Place will enjoy close proximity to beautiful green spaces at Foots Cray Meadows and a plethora of popular stores at Bluewater Shopping Centre. Shared Ownership properties will be available at Hillcross Place and first-time buyers can take advantage of a 40% Help to Buy loan.

Situated in the charming Kent town of Beckenham, The Gables is a collection of 24 one and two-bedroom apartments set to launch in March. Each property will benefit from a spacious kitchen, complete with sleek, granite work surfaces. Bathrooms feature stunning white porcelain sanitaryware alongside contemporary chrome brassware. Ideal for commuters hoping to relocate to a tranquil neighbourhood, Clock House train station is just a four-minute walk away, from which Charing Cross can be reached in as little as 29 minutes.

Set to launch in April 2022, Broadleaf Place is an exclusive collection of 34 two, three and four-bedroom stylish homes in Caterham, Surrey. All homes feature modern living spaces that are crafted to meet the needs of today’s homebuyers. Primary bedrooms benefit from spacious fitted wardrobes and en-suite bathrooms. Turfed rear gardens come complete with Indian sandstone patios. Ideal for families, Broadleaf Place is located within easy walking distance of seven schools and nurseries, including Audley Primary School for younger children and de Stafford School for older children. For those hoping to enjoy a selection of restaurants, bars and popular high-street stores, Croydon is only a 20-minute drive away, ideal for a leisurely weekend.