Travis Perkins plc signs up to Disability Confident scheme

Travis Perkins plc, which is a leading partner to the construction industry and the UK’s largest supplier of building materials, today announced that it has joined the Disability Confident scheme run by The Department for Work & Pensions which encourages companies to improve how they recruit, retain and develop employees with disabilities and long term conditions.



As part of its Disability Confident Level 1 membership, Travis Perkins has committed to ensure its recruitment process is inclusive and accessible, that adjustments are made to accommodate colleagues with disabilities and long term health conditions, and to provide employment, workplace and training opportunities.



We acknowledge that creating a more inclusive environment which celebrates and nurtures diversity will be crucial to our future success as a business and as an industry. Whilst we have started to put disability on our leadership agenda, joining the Disability Confident scheme will help us accelerate change by making new connections, gaining access to information, support and guidance and other activities that will help us improve.



“This is about eliminating stigma and removing the barriers that might be preventing our colleagues from realising their aspirations, so we create a workplace that is fully accessible and where everyone can thrive,” said James Mackenzie, Managing Director of Toolstation and Group Leadership Team Sponsor for the Travis Perkins Group’s Ability Network.



Membership of the Disability Confident scheme follows Travis Perkins’ announcement earlier this year of its commitment to disability inclusion after joining The Valuable 500 in 2020, to make the business fully accessible to colleagues, as well as customers and suppliers, with disabilities and long term health conditions; both seen and unseen, over time.