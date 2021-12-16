TRIPLE CONTRACT WIN FOR ANDERSON AS BUILDING BOOM CONTINUES

Anderson, one of the UK’s leading property development and construction companies, has secured more than £16m of new contracts as part of the recent building boom.

The most recent contracts involve two separate projects in Essex and one in Suffolk, which have all started in the last few weeks.

Andrew Nowosad, Associate Commercial Director of Construction at Anderson, said: “The securing of these works is a fantastic achievement by all involved, and further demonstrates the strong working relationships we have collectively developed with our valued clients.

“Well done and thank-you to all involved and may our successes continue as we move further onwards and upwards.”

The first project to be awarded is the next phase of groundworks on-site at The Mulberries, in Witham, Essex, a 750-home development from Redrow Homes.

Anderson has previously completed the first two phases including site infrastructure and off-site works which included relocating a roundabout as part of the technically-challenging Section 278 public highways package.

This latest contract win is the 12th contract award at the Mulberries. Andrew said: “This amount is a mightily impressive achievement from all the team, to not only continually secure this work but, to also deliver the works consistently to such a high quality and safe standard.”

The second contract win is securing the second phase on-site at River Reach, Mistley, Essex – a Hopkins Homes development.

The contract involves delivery of all on-site infrastructure and groundworks to 100 units.

“This is another job secured for Hopkins Homes and another continuation phase, further marking the importance of winning multi-phase projects,” said Andrew. “The team, working closely with Hopkins Homes commercial team, were able to ensure the tendering process was quick and efficient ensuring a timely start on-site.”

Finally, the third contract involves first phase infrastructure and groundworks to 130 units at Henley Gate, Ipswich, Suffolk, which is a development by Crest Nicholson.

Andrew said: “The importance of securing the first phase on a 1100-unit development can never be undersold. Having gone through a rigorous tendering process and multiple re-tenders, successfully securing the first phase at Henley Gate is excellent work from all the team and stands us in great stead for future works on such a strategically important site.”

Steve Howe, Managing Director – Construction, said: ‘Our strong order book for the year ahead is testament to the team and the professional way everyone has gone about their work to help secure and futureproof the growth of the business.

“Business relationship management is all about building trust, communication, and loyalty for mutually beneficial results. “And this culture – in our case ‘The Anderson Way’ – is what has led to us become a contractor of choice for many large housebuilders.”