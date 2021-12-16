What is Jira and Why it Can Benefit Your Property Business

Project management is an essential process for many organisations and, for anyone working in the property sector, the management side can be especially complex. Managing property development on all scales often brings together architects, developers, designers, sales & marketing professionals and more.

In order to keep projects running smoothly, however, it’s vital that teams have a tool to organise their work and for many property developers, Jira is the ideal solution to this need. But, what is Jira and how can businesses use it effectively?

What is Jira?

Jira is a project management software that was initially created to enable software developers to track issues. There are now three different packages with this software:

a basic project management platform project management with Agile functionality, and a service desk solution which is designed for IT professionals.

With so many teams involved in large-scale property projects, many of which may be planned and discussed remotely, being able to collaborate effectively and track projects from start to finish is essential. Jira is a tool that can help with this and bring projects to fruition more efficiently through iterative development (or repetition of a process).

What can it be used for?

Jira has evolved over the years to encompass a range of tasks and types of project management, from software development and bug tracking to content management and marketing. It can be used for flexible Kanban boards to give users complete visibility of projects so that staff can prioritise work for greater productivity, as well as Scrum software development.

Over 65,000 companies globally now rely on Jira in some capacity to manage their projects, in no small part because of the flexibility it delivers. For project management teams, software developers and DevOp teams alike, Jira provides a host of integrations and capabilities.

Jira cloud deployment is also used by thousands of teams around the world to handle various aspects of running a business, with a range of diverse roles. Cloud migration provides numerous business benefits, from lower costs and greater security to scalability and the ability to work on the go, so it’s no surprise that so many companies are choosing to adopt this technology.

How can property businesses benefit from Jira?

Customisable

Property businesses can benefit from using Jira in a number of ways, starting with its customisability for integrating different teams and site requirements. It’s an industry leader in agile software and the ease with which users can set up, share and customise dashboards and workflows is a key reason for this. Jira is quick to install and configure, and it’s entirely browser-based which makes it a convenient and flexible option.

Scalable

Jira is also incredibly scalable and has virtually no limits in terms of number of users or projects, making it suitable for everyone from small two-person teams through to global businesses. One of the biggest advantages for businesses is that the system doesn’t depend on SQL knowledge – it has a simple ‘What You See Is What You Get’ or WYSIWYG interface for querying tickets which results in a user-friendly platform that doesn’t require intensive training or specialist skills.

Easy collaboration

For collaboration, Jira is an industry-leading software that enables teams to work efficiently together. It’s one of the primary benefits of using Jira for businesses. This permission-based tool provides joint-editing tools and monitoring capabilities to enable colleagues to see progress and updates for each task. Tasks can be arranged in priority order so that employees can tackle tasks in terms of necessity and productivity, to deliver the best result for customers or clients.

Cloud integration

Cloud technology has completely transformed how businesses operate and share data, streamlining workflows and helping teams to adapt more quickly. Cloud software offers several benefits – it reduces IT costs, improves productivity and makes teams more efficient, but it also boosts security and reduces the risks of a data breach. The ability to integrate these two tools, along with many other apps, makes for a central solution that can be tailored to your needs.

Jira is one of the best tools for issue and project tracking, making it ideal for overseeing large-scale building designs or construction projects. It provides incredible agile support for teams, bringing together professionals from across the property business who may have merged together on one specific build. There are countless plugins to extend the capabilities of Jira and the ability for cloud migration makes it a versatile solution for property businesses looking to manage projects and track issues more efficiently.