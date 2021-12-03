Work to uncover Victorian sewer completed at Victoria Embankment Foreshore

Teams working at Tideway’s Victoria Embankment Foreshore site have completed work to uncover the original Bazalgette sewer at the site, taking another important step towards Tideway’s integration with London’s existing sewer system.

In order to connect to Bazalgette’s sewers to divert sewage into the main tunnel, the team at Victoria Embankment had to uncover part of the Northern Low-Level Sewer, which formed part of the original Victorian sewerage system.

While works were carried out, a temporary flume pipe was installed within the existing Victorian brick sewer to ensure sewage can continue to flow through during work. An interception chamber has also been constructed that will redirect sewage flows towards the new super sewer via a 48m deep shaft.

Adnan Noor, Project Manager at Victoria Embankment, said: “This milestone, after 13 months of civil engineering and demolition work, represents an important step towards our mission to clean up the River Thames from sewage pollution. Making these connections with Bazalgette’s existing system are a great reminder of the scale of his work and its contribution to London. We’re proud of our part in updating it for future generations.”

The Ferrovial Construction and Laing O’Rourke (FLO) joint venture, the principal contractor for the 12.7km central section of the 25km Thames Tideway Tunnel, appointed Barhale to carry out the works at Victoria Embankment Foreshore.

Barhale Regional Director Phil Cull, said: “The completion of the breakout of the Northern Low-Level Sewer at Victoria Foreshore and the construction of the interception chamber is an important step in the integration of London’s systems – old and new.”

“We are very pleased to have successfully delivered this key element of the Tideway project at Victoria Embankment Foreshore. Tideway is a huge project and we are proud to be playing our part in upgrading London’s infrastructure not only to meet existing demand but also for generations to come.”

The Victoria Embankment Foreshore site will be used to control the existing local Combined Sewer Overflow (CSO), known as the Regent Street CSO. After commissioning, the connections will allow overflows at the CSO to be intercepted and carried into the 25km Tideway “super sewer” tunnel, before being treated at Beckton Sewage Treatment Works.

Northern Low-Level Sewer No.1 starts in Hammersmith in the west of the city then runs beneath Fulham before joining, and becoming an integral part of, the Thames Embankment at Cheyne Walk in Chelsea. Its flows are ultimately raised at the Abbey Mills pumping station to join the Northern Outfall Sewer.