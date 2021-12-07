You’re hired: Balfour Beatty doubles down on its commitment to hiring Apprentices, Graduates and Trainees

For the second year in a row, Balfour Beatty has bolstered its commitment to young people, publicly declaring its intention to increase the number of Apprentices, Graduates and Trainees by c. 60% when compared to its 2021 intake.

Today’s commitment will see nearly 600 new positions, on top of the 700 currently employed, made available to young people across its projects in the UK, doubling down on the company’s public declaration last year where it pledged to increase its intake of Apprentices, Graduates and Trainees by c. 30%.

Balfour Beatty has long been at the forefront of the skills revolution, having joined The 5% Club in 2013, and exceeding its charter promise to dedicate 5% of its employee numbers to ‘earn & learn’ positions, since 2017. Today’s strengthened commitment represents another important stride in tackling the construction and infrastructure industry’s significant skills shortage.

With 6% of its workforce in ‘Earn & Learn’ roles today, the company has been recognised by The 5% Club for its integral work in this area, securing a Club Gold Award through its Employer Audit Scheme which validates members’ activities, explores their future plans and commitments, and examines their approach to quality, social mobility and diversity and inclusion.

Nadhim Zahawi, Secretary of State for Education, said, “As Education Secretary, I’m delighted to see Balfour Beatty doubling down on its commitment to hiring apprentices, graduates and trainees.

“Schools, skills and families are at the forefront of my mission as Secretary of State, and Balfour Beatty are at the heart of the skills revolution that is transforming the futures of young people across the country and boosting our economy.

“Their commitment to upskilling the next generation is to be commended, and I wish all the best to those taking part in the schemes.”

Leo Quinn, Balfour Beatty Group Chief Executive and Founder of The 5% Club said, “At Balfour Beatty, we want to attract the next generation of talent – we want to inspire and educate people to consider the construction and infrastructure industry as an attractive long term career choice.

“This latest commitment to an increase in our emerging talent is testament to how we go above and beyond, on a daily basis, to provide young people with the skills and experience they need to build strong, future careers. Careers that will enable us to continue to deliver vital national infrastructure, shape skylines, build communities and truly make a difference.”

Commenting on The 5% Club’s Employer Audit Scheme, Mark Cameron OBE, Chief Executive at The 5% Club said, “We set out to create a scheme that recognises the efforts of all those Employers who invest in their workforce through a broad range of workplace learning schemes.

“It is fantastic that in these challenging times so many are able to commit to the Employer Audit and to gain the credit for their efforts, and that the majority are striving to expand their schemes over the coming years. Their efforts and achievements are to be applauded.”

To find out more about the opportunities on offer at Balfour Beatty for Apprentices, Graduates and Trainees, click here.