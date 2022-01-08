8 Ways To Efficiently Detect A Water Leak In Your House

Water leaks are one of the most annoying and prevailing problems homeowners experience. If left unchecked for a prolonged period, water leaks could wreak havoc to your property and potentially break your bank. So, be sure to discover them at the earliest and take prompt measures. Sometimes, it could be a tough nut to crack because leakages are not always evident. Here are optimal practices to easily identify water leaks to make your life easier.

1. Look For Mold

Mold can grow on the ceiling or the floor. It usually leaves a musty stench. Thus, if you are a neat freak but still smelling something unpleasant, there is probably a leak somewhere. If you see mold in your house, especially black mold, we recommend you contact a professional plumber as soon as possible since it may be dangerous to your health.

2. Inspect The Exterior Of Your House

Check the bibbs outside your house. If you see them actively dripping, tightening the packing nut that attaches the handle or just replacing the washer inside the handle assembly will usually solve the problem. Furthermore, make it a point to check other garden accessories, including taps, hoses, irrigation systems, fountains, etc. Be cautious if you catch the glare of standing water during the inspection because the water might be in contact with an electric socket or cable. In that case, you are better off hiring water removal services in the local area.

Bear in mind; even if you do not notice a water fountain erupting from the ground, a modest, constant trickle can be extremely problematic in the long run. Observing whether a fixture or the surrounding ground seems to be damp in the absence of rain is a handy strategy to detect a minor leak.

3. Analyze Your Water Meter

Examining the water meter is one of the simplest methods to detect whether or not you have an underground water leak. Turn off all of the water in the house and make sure faucets are not running. To cut off your water supply altogether, you should adjust the shutdown valve at the water main accordingly.

Next up, keep an eye on the meter. There is most likely a leak if you notice a change in the meter. That said, do not consider you are out of the woods if the meter does not change right away. Wait for at least thirty minutes before checking it again. If the meter has altered even after the water has been turned off, you are probably dealing with a moderate leak.

4. Take A Look At The Water Bill

Water bills are generally quite predictable. So if your bill goes up out of nowhere and you did not use excessive water in the meantime, it might be due to the unidentified leakage. The Environmental Protection Agency estimates that a house with four family members will consume roughly 12,000 gallons a month unless you water a lawn in the summer. Even small leaks, such as a drippy faucet, can waste no more than 10,000 gallons of water per year. Hence, paying attention to the water bill is a smart option.

5. Check Toilets

Since toilets could account for a whopping 30 percent of a home’s water usage, you must check they are in good shape. Add a small amount of food coloring to your toilet tank and leave it for around 30 minutes without flushing. When food coloring appears in the bowl, the most common cause is a worn-out flapper valve. A faulty flush handle may also be the culprit. If you suspect the flush handle is the source of the problem, tighten the screw, fasten it to the tank’s side, or adjust the chain length.

6. Undertake A Visual Inspection

Mostly, plumbing leaks in the walls and ceiling go undiscovered for a long time until it is too late. With a basic visual inspection, you can stop these sorts of leaks before they get out of your hand. In each room, take a closer look at the walls and ceilings. You may have a concealed leak if you detect strange stains or discoloration. A burst pipe is surely something you will want to take care of as quickly as possible.

7. Leverage Stethoscope Test

Vibrations from flowing water also enable you to identify water leaks. It is a good idea to double-check that all pipe fittings are securely closed before starting the test. Get a metal screwdriver and place the tip on the pipe with the opposite side adjacent to your ear. If there is any water going through, you will notice some vibrations. This might be a sign that your pipe is leaking water. At that point, you should immediately contact a plumber.

8. Peeling Paint And Blistering Wallpaper

When the paint or wallpaper starts to peel or blister, it could be a tell-tale sign of a leak. By the time peeling or blistering appears, the leak has most likely been there for some time and requires rapid care to avoid more harm. As drywall and wood absorb moisture, the structure underneath the wall is typically compromised and must be rebuilt.

Water is an essential commodity for every house. However, if water gets into places it should not, it can quickly turn into a monster. Unfortunately, plumbing leaks can be widespread. Some leaks might be quite subtle, which makes them difficult to detect. That is why we believe every homeowner should know the above-listed hacks to spot a water leak and keep mishaps at a safe distance.