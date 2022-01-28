ALL ABOARD THE HIRETRAIN AT EXECUTIVE HIRE SHOW

Executive Hire Show, February 9-10, CBS Arena, Coventry, Stand C32

Hire Association Europe (HAE) is promoting careers and training in the hire industry, including the unmissable programmes through HireTrain, at the 2022 Executive Hire Show in the CBS Arena, Coventry from February 9-10.

The national event for tool, plant and equipment hire executives is the perfect platform for the benefits of signing up to HireTrain, a dedicated training group for everybody in the hire industry. Supported by HAE and ConstructionSkills, HireTrain aims to raise standards by developing and facilitating quality training for all staff.

The cost-effective programmes offered by HireTrain will enable HAE members to increase profit, boost turnover, improve safe working practices and reduce staff turnover.

Despite the ongoing impact on businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, HAE remains committed to attracting people from all age groups, skill sets and backgrounds, to boost the workforce in the tool, plant and equipment hire sector. The Association is a gateway of the DWP’s Kickstart Scheme, a multi-million-pound government initiative designed to create thousands of high-quality work placements for young people aged 16-24 who are at risk of long-term unemployment.

HAE is also showcasing the benefits of apprenticeships to employers as part of National Apprenticeship Week (7th to 13th February). Encouraging more young people into the industry creates a sustainable skills base through vocational training and academic options that will contribute to the UK’s major construction projects of the future.

Industry-leading SafeHire Certification Scheme will be another key feature on the HAE stand (C32) at the show. It allows customers to approach tool and equipment, plant hire including event hire companies with confidence, as it proves a firm’s competence in upholding high standards in health, safety, environment and quality of equipment as well as a well-trained workforce.

Paul Gaze, HAE EHA Chief Executive Officer, said: “Our training programmes like HireTrain cover everything from equipment usage through to health and safety and other key business skills. Working with key partners we are able to offer apprenticeships, management and leadership programmes. Through HAE’s accredited providers we can also offer NEBOSH, IOSH and Driver CPC, offering something of relevance to companies of all sizes.”

The Executive Hire Show is a premier trade-only event open to hire executives throughout the UK and Ireland, as well as attracting visitors from Europe and beyond. Senior executives from national hire operations attend the show, along with large numbers of independently-owned hire outlets.

For more information on HAE’s services call 0121 380 4600 or visit hae.org.uk or eha.org.uk