Applications Now Open for New Construction T Level

A new Construction T Level qualification is now open for applications at the UK’s only specialist further education construction college. Leeds College of Building is one of a select number of education providers across England chosen to deliver a T Level programme in Design, Surveying & Planning for Construction from September 2022.

At the heart of the course, a 45-day industry placement opens opportunities for the brightest talent entering the market. T Levels are a new, two-year qualification for 16- to 19-year-olds. Designed with employers, each T Level is equivalent to three A levels and has been developed to meet industry needs and prepare students for work.

To gain approved provider status, the College applied to the Department for Education demonstrating a positive commitment from local employers and detailing the specialist equipment and expertise offered. This application was backed by the College’s Good Ofsted rating in 2019.



Leeds College of Building is one of only a handful of providers in Yorkshire to offer the Design, Surveying & Planning for Construction T Level, and the only specialist further education construction college to offer this in the UK. The T Level will use industry-standard equipment at both its North Street and South Bank Campuses, delivered by expert staff from the construction industry.

According to the Department for Education, T Levels give students the skills to progress and help rebuild the economy following the Coronavirus pandemic. Typical employment on completion might include technician roles in architecture, building services, civil engineering, surveying or town planning.

“Leeds College of Building is the UK’s only general Further Education college specialising in Construction and the Built Environment. As such, we are perfectly placed to work with our established network of regional and national employers to enhance T Level opportunities for students,” said Nikki Davis, Vice Principal at Leeds College of Building.

“T Level students at Leeds College of Building will have access to state-of-the-art facilities and specialist teaching expertise. Students also benefit from established progression opportunities within higher and degree-level apprenticeships at the College and employment opportunities through our construction partners.

“Leeds College of Building is committed to equality, diversity, and inclusion. This new qualification will help us to better serve the region’s young people and workforce, opening up even more opportunities into high paying, skilled jobs.”

Time is split between 80% classroom learning and 20% industry placement lasting approximately seven weeks. All students will develop a general understanding of construction, including accurate and appropriate measurements, construction methods and building regulations, digital engineering techniques, design principles and processes, mathematical problem solving, and sustainability and environmental impact.

In addition to the core content, students at Leeds College of Building will specialise in surveying and design for construction and the built environment. They will also study laser scanning – a land surveying method that can accurately measure and collect data from buildings and landscapes.