BBA issues first UK Technical Assessment to Hilti Corporation

The British Board of Agrément, the UK’s first appointed UK Technical Assessment Body, recently issued the first UK Technical Assessment to Hilti Corporation, a multi-national company that develops, manufactures and markets products for the construc-tion, building maintenance, energy and manufacturing industries.

Confirmed recently by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC), approval was granted to the BBA to roll out the issuing of UK Technical As-sessments; in support of UKCA Marking.

While UKTAs are not mandatory, UKTAs will be an important channel for manufactur-ers to achieve the industry expected UKCA Marking.

Rickard Bergeryd, Structural Codes & Approvals Manager/ Anchor Expert and Olga Katsanova, PLS Manager BA Fastening & Protection from Hilti Northern Europe said, “Being awarded the first UKTA certification by the BBA makes us very proud and fur-ther strengthening our market leading position providing high quality technical prod-ucts and services to the UK market. This also contributes to a higher level of Safety and accuracy of our products and upholds our commitment to supporting the industry in building a better future.”

John Albon, BBA’s Chief Scientific Officer, said, “We are delighted to be able to issue Hilti with their UKTA certificate. This is a big step forward in supporting our clients and the industry in getting ready for the upcoming CE to UKCA transition, enabling the BBA to respond quickly to client demands due to pressures on them to future proof their businesses”.