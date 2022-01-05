Bellway South Midlands has appointed a new land manager as part of an ambitious growth plan across the region. Christy McLean has joined the housebuilder, which has its regional headquarters in Coventry, as the division sets its sights on increasing the number of houses it builds every year from 352 to 500.

The division is looking for land opportunities throughout Warwickshire, Worcestershire, Oxfordshire and West Northamptonshire as it seeks to expand its housebuilding operations.

“I am delighted to be joining Bellway which has an enviable reputation as a national housebuilder of high-quality new homes. These are exciting times as the industry, and the country as a whole, starts to bounce back from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic,” said Christy, 27, from Solihull.

“But these times are particularly exciting at Bellway South Midlands because the division has recently moved to new offices in Coventry and has assembled a new land team to help achieve its growth targets. I have just joined the team while the Land Director Dan Forrester has only been in his role for a while and land graduate Alice Fish has also recently been appointed.

“The aim is to expand our operations so that we are increasing the number of houses we build from 352 last year to 500 a year within the next few years. That is an increase of 42 per cent which represents an ambitious target and a real challenge for us as a team.”

Christy, who was formerly a land manager at another housebuilder, is looking forward to his new role which will include sourcing land, conducting land appraisals, negotiating land deals and using his knowledge and skills to secure new sites for development.

“I spotted the job advert on LinkedIn and thought it was time for me to take a step up in my career,” added Christy. “The first challenge was to get the job which I did and now the next target is to help the land team at Bellway South Midlands grow and hit its annual build numbers.”

Bellway South Midlands is currently building new homes at nine sites in Warwickshire, Oxfordshire, Worcestershire and Northamptonshire.