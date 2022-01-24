BSW GROUP SEES TIMBER IN NEW LIGHT

BSW, the UK’s largest integrated forestry and sawmilling group, has unveiled its new brand, with an expanded vision of ‘seeing timber in new light’. The brand launch sees the group uniting its capabilities under a new, overarching, BSW Group brand, forging an integrated supply chain to create value and sustain long-term growth.

Tony Hackney, CEO, BSW Group, said: “As the sector’s biggest integrated business, with capabilities including tree nurseries, forestry management, harvesting, production and energy, we believe we have a responsibility to drive positive change.

“Following a period of intense acquisition activity, we commissioned a robust, independent review of our brand and market positioning to guide the actions needed to support a more sustainable future. The feedback we gained has been invaluable. It has inspired our vision to become the most innovative, technologically advanced and sustainable timber business in the UK.”

As part of the launch, BSW Group is committing to ensuring a seamless, circular supply chain, to investing in innovation and education, and to giving people more stability and choice.

“By growing markets, increasing efficiency and resilience, and elevating our craft, we can help secure the future of our industry and our planet. We have a shared will to create value and achieve sustainable growth,” added Tony.

The brand launch follows BSW Group’s acquisition by Binderholz, which completed on 5th January 2022, strengthening the brand’s positioning in the value-added timber market.

Our businesses – Maelor Forest Nurseries, Tilhill, Dick Brothers, BSW Timber, BSW Timber Solutions, Bayram Timber and BSW Energy – will continue to operate in their own specialist areas under the new overarching BSW Group brand, with a shared vision to create value and achieve sustainable growth.

For more information, visit www.thebswgroup.co.uk.